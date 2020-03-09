GENRETHON - A Celebration Of Nerdom In Comedy Begins This Month

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre presents the 2nd annual Genre-Thon comedy festival. This Celebration of Nerdom In Comedy lasts for three miraculous days from Friday, March 20 - Sunday, March 22nd at Otherworld Theatre: 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613.

This geek and genre-centric comedy celebration features headliners Improvised Jane Austen, voted the Best Improv Troupe in the Chicago Reader's "Best of Chicago 2019". Shakespeare enthusiasts take note, the festival also features Otherworld's Stupid Shakespeare's latest production PickleRickicles, a Pericles/Rick & Morty send up, Shakespearan parody troupe Geekspeare, and The Shrews, A non-binary and female-identifying improv troupe, dedicated to theatrical improv in the style of Shakespeare. Stand up comedian Mike Hover also returns after winning the Best of The Fest award for solo performance in 2019, and recently releasing his debut album "Hoverdrive'' which went to #2 on iTunes comedy charts. And many more!

Managing Director and Festival Curator Katie Ruppert states; "Last year Genrethon was an event where great Improv teams went to die. Improvised Star Trek retired after over a decade, and teams like Lost in Space Time and the Hero's Journey also ended their runs. This year is about comedy rebirth! Along with some old favorites returning, several groups will be making their debut including Haunted: The Improvised Ghost Hunters, Improvised Godzilla, Shreksperience and more!"

Full weekend passes are $30, day passes are $20 and tickets to individual shows will only be available at the door for $10 per block. Weekend and day passes are available at www.eventbrite.com. More information as well as a full schedule of events are available at www.otherworldtheatre.org





