FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION Will Be Performed By Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble and Fat Theatre Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble in collaboration with Fat Theater Project will present Funny Like an Abortion March 10 - 30. Monday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. will be the one preview performance with the press opening Tuesday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Rachel Bublitz and directed by Eileen Tull, Funny, Like an Abortion, a Chicago premiere, takes place Fridays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $30. NOTE: Doors will open at 7 p.m. for each performance as there will be a gallery exhibition that comments on the social aspects of the femme experience focusing on the rights of women and femmes that are now under attack. A timeline of women's history milestones will also be displayed.

Set in a future America where even saying the word “abortion” is a crime, Monroe has just discovered that she is unexpectedly and unwantedly pregnant. She invites her Best Friend, Jade, over for a surprise abortion party in this darkly funny, devastatingly prescient play by Rachel Bublitz. Eileen Tull directs this searing Chicago premiere, co-produced by Chicago Danztheatre and Fat Theater Project.

The cast of Funny Like an Abortion includes Bianca Thompson (she/they, Monroe) and Saniafaith (she/her, Jade), Kit Kelly (they/them, Monroe - understudy) and Erin Feldmen (she/her, Jade - understudy). The Production Team includes Ellyzabeth Adler (she/her, CDE founder and producer), Eileen Tull (she/her, director and producer), Naomi Flores (she/they, CDE community engagement director), Gail Gallagher (she/her, sound designer), Joshua Paul Weckesser (he/him, lighting designer), Christine Marie (she/her, puppet designer), Taylor Owen (he/him, stage manager), Mary Moore (she/her, props designer), Shellie DiSalvo (they/she, assistant director) and Davon Suttles (they, them choreography)

Comments