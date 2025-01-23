News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION Will Be Performed By Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble and Fat Theatre Project

Performances run March 10 - 30.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble in collaboration with Fat Theater Project will present Funny Like an Abortion March 10 - 30. Monday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. will be the one preview performance with the press opening Tuesday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Rachel Bublitz and directed by Eileen Tull, Funny, Like an Abortion, a Chicago premiere, takes place Fridays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $30. NOTE: Doors will open at 7 p.m. for each performance as there will be a gallery exhibition that comments on the social aspects of the femme experience focusing on the rights of women and femmes that are now under attack.  A timeline of women's history milestones will also be displayed.

Set in a future America where even saying the word “abortion” is a crime, Monroe has just discovered that she is unexpectedly and unwantedly pregnant. She invites her Best Friend, Jade, over for a surprise abortion party in this darkly funny, devastatingly prescient play by Rachel Bublitz. Eileen Tull directs this searing Chicago premiere, co-produced by Chicago Danztheatre and Fat Theater Project. 

The cast of Funny Like an Abortion includes Bianca Thompson (she/they, Monroe) and Saniafaith (she/her, Jade), Kit Kelly (they/them, Monroe - understudy) and Erin Feldmen (she/her, Jade - understudy). The Production Team includes Ellyzabeth Adler (she/her, CDE founder and producer), Eileen Tull (she/her, director and producer), Naomi Flores (she/they, CDE community engagement director), Gail Gallagher (she/her, sound designer), Joshua Paul Weckesser (he/him, lighting designer), Christine Marie (she/her, puppet designer), Taylor Owen (he/him, stage manager), Mary Moore (she/her, props designer), Shellie DiSalvo (they/she, assistant director) and Davon Suttles (they, them choreography)




