FANNIE Opens Tonight; Extended By Popular Demand at Goodman Theatre

Yesterday, the Goodman closed one production (American Mariachi by Jose Cruz González, which "went clean"/sold-out its final weekend) and tonight opens and extends another (Fannie, The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer)-both directed by Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez-and tomorrow, begins rehearsals for the 44th annual A Christmas Carol, directed by Jessica Thebus. Five performances have been added to the schedule of the powerful and electric Fannie (The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer) by Cheryl L. West, now through November 21-new performance dates appear below.

This immersive call-to-action is West's original play from which she adapted the abridged version-Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It!, which toured Chicago parks in September/October 2020. Fannie (The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer) appears through November 21 (opening night is tonight at 7pm); tickets (starting at $15) are now on sale at GoodmanTheatre.org/Fannie or by calling 312.443.3800.

This Goodman co-commission with Seattle Repertory Theatre previously appeared as part of the 2019 New Stages Festival. The Goodman is grateful for the support of PNC, Arts in Community Sponsor; Abbott Fund, Corporate Sponsor Partner; and Allstate, Youth Arts Sponsor.

Health and safety note: Proof of full vaccination with an FDA-authorized vaccine is required for all guests 12+ and a recent negative test must be presented for children under 12. Patrons must wear face coverings at all times while inside Goodman Theatre. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Protocols for more information.

NEWLY ADDED PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 18 (7:30pm)

Friday, November 19 (8pm)

Saturday, November 20 (2pm & 8pm)

Sunday, November 21 (2pm)

E. Faye Butler expands her performance as American civil rights freedom fighter Fannie Lou Hamer, hailed in theaters across the country Deonté Brantley, Morgan E. and Felton Offard (during performances between October 25-31) and Michael Ross (during performances between November 3-24)-join Butler on stage to breathe new life into more than 10 iconic spirituals, including "We Shall Not Be Moved," "I'm on My Way to Freedom" and "I Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round."

Fannie Lou Hamer, who would become known for her political activism and continuous efforts for civil rights, was 44 years old before she discovered that she had the right to vote. It took her three attempts to pass Mississippi's voter registration test, which was designed to disenfranchise people of color and those with few educational opportunities. Ms. Hamer spent the rest of her life as a fierce advocate of civil and voting rights, surviving extreme violence to help found the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and the National Women's Political Caucus.