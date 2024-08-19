FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK Is Coming To Chicago in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORKwill play Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place for a limited engagement on December 17 and 18. Group tickets for 10 or more are on sale now by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets will go on sale Friday, August 23.

After three phenomenal years of sold-out tours in prestigious venues across Ireland, the UK and Europe, Prestige Chameleon International and Cuffe & Taylor are thrilled to bring FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK to the USA under the exclusive representation of 33 & West Talent Agency.

The popular festive concert, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, will visit cities including Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Madison, Indianapolis and many more in December THIS YEAR, forming your official start to the Christmas season.

Come and see why fans and theatre critics alike are saying “This is the premiere production of its kind.” Experience the ultimate Irish-inspired Christmas concert straight from the heart of Ireland and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Irish culture with soulful music and Irish dancing performed by seasoned touring musicians, steeped in Celtic heritage.

The creator and producer of FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK, Ged Graham, explains: “The success of Fairytale of New York in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Europe has been both humbling and extraordinary.”

“It has been an honour to work in partnership with Tourism Ireland since the creation of this show and we’re excited to embark on a new adventure to the USA. The team is working on an even bigger production for 2024, full of festive fun and Irish craic!”

Bringing authenticity, revelry and reverence to every show - you can expect festive favourites alongside the greatest traditional Irish sing-along songs of all time. This stunning show features everything from joyous jigs and boisterous ballads to hauntingly beautiful carols and holiday cheer, as we bring an unforgettable experience from the emerald hills of Ireland to the stages of America!

More information can be found on the official website at: www.fairytaleofnewyork.co.uk

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances are on Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. For more information visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets prices will range from $30 - $90 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets are available starting Friday, August 23 by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Groups of 10+ are also on sale by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

