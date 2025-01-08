News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Erin Kilmurray & Kara Brody to Present World Premiere of Duet KNOCKOUT at Steppenwolf 1700 Theater

Performances take place between January 24 and February 2.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
This winter, Chicago-based dance artists Erin Kilmurray and Kara Brody will present the World Premiere of their ever-morphing, cinematic duet, Knockout. This long form, thrill-ride dance work, presented by Lucky Plush Productions, is set to kick off Steppenwolf's LookOut Spring 2025 Series. With a two weekend run and six shows, Knockout positions its very intimate audience up close and inside of the action. Performances take place between January 24 and February 2.

A fierce duet between two women, Knockout is a provocative study of the distance between desire, intimacy, strength, and survival built from femme fight sequences, self defense training, toothful camp, odd obsessions, and partnerships that sidestep tidy categorization.

Sixty Inches From Center's Rachel Lindsay-Snow responded with "I left the theater wide-eyed, head full, empowered, and hot as hell" after an in-process showcase of the work last spring at The Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago.

Kilmurray's signature athletic movement showcasing "ferocious range of power dynamics and movement vocabularies" (Chicago Reader) paired with Brody's "expert physicality... [and] charming groundedness" (Chicago Tribune) creates an atmosphere akin to experiencing a summer blockbuster, leaving you on the edge of your seat.

Knockout is created and performed by Kilmurray and Brody, along with a celebrated collaborative team that includes sound designer Corey Smith (coreyds.com), lighting designer Liz Gomez (lizgomez_IG), dramaturg + co-director Katrina Dion (katrinadion.com), and Costume Designer, Mary Williamson (marywilliamson_IG).

Kilmurray and Brody's duet at the 1700 Theater is presented by Lucky Plush Productions as part of LookOut, Steppenwolf's performance series that presents the work of artists and companies across genre and form; emerging artists and performance legends, quintessential Chicago companies and young aspiring ensembles, familiar Steppenwolf faces and new friends. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org/lookout.




