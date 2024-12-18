Elvis Fest To Return To The Original Mother's in January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Original Mother's will present the return of Elvis Fest in January 2025 to honor the King of Rock ‘n' Roll's 90th birthday. What started as a one-night event in 2000, has grown into a week-long tribute featuring Elvis-themed programming Wednesday, January 8 through Sunday, January 12. Elvis Fest will kick off on Wednesday, January 8, on what would have been Elvis Presley's 90th birthday. The King's Cocktail Party begins at 7pm and promises to be a dazzling opening night event featuring performances by a talented Elvis impersonator, themed cocktails, an Elvis costume contest, light bites including the King's iconic peanut butter and banana sandwiches, photo opps, and fun activations throughout the evening. The week will continue with Elvis-inspired festivities followed by rock ‘n' roll-themed celebrations throughout the month including Rock ‘n' Roll Dance Nights, Rack ‘n' Roll Billiards Nights, Date Nights, and more.

Elvis Fest will serve as a homage to 15 years of Elvis Fest at Mother's as well as the rich and storied musical history of the venue. Founded in 1968, Mother's has cemented itself as an iconic nightclub and live music venue that has seen some of the most influential bands of the 60's and 70's on its stage including Cream, The Velvet Underground, Chicago, The Mekons, and other milestone bands. Mother's was also one of the original venues to host house music artists, and has also been featured in several movies including the 1986 classic, “About Last Night,” with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, and Jim Belushi. In recent years, Mother's celebrated its 50-year anniversary with an “I Love the 90's Tour” featuring artists Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and Tone Loc.

As part of Elvis Fest, The Original Mother's will serve up a $6 Happy Hour Wednesday through Sunday from 7pm to 10pm. Guests can enjoy $6 Elvis-inspired cocktails, $6 U-Call-Its, $6 domestic beer, $6 house wine, and $6 shots. Elvis fans can sip on "Blue Suede Booze" made with vodka and blue curaçao, "Love Me Ginger" made with whiskey and ginger ale, "Hound Dog Highball" made with tequila and lime soda, and more.

January Schedule of Events

Sundays and Wednesdays from 7pm-12am – Rack ‘n' Roll Billiards Night: Step into the King's world with Rack 'n' Roll Nights, inspired by Elvis Presley's famously upholstered billiards room. Guests can enjoy games of pool while rocking out to classic rock ‘n' roll tracks.

Thursdays from 7pm to 10pm – Love Me Tender Date Night: Chicagoland couples are invited to the ultimate couples' night experience, where pairs can enjoy cocktail specials and a dedicated table with romantic touches like roses and candles.

Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm-4am – Rock Revival Dance Night: Fridays and Saturdays turn into the ultimate dance parties featuring curated playlists, live DJs remixing Rock ‘n' Roll classics, and specialty cocktails.

The Original Mother's is open Wednesday through Friday from 7pm to 4am, Saturday from 7pm to 5am, and Sunday from 7pm to 4am. Available for private party and event bookings any day of the week, Mother's features customizable food, wine, spirits, and beer packages, full audio and visual capabilities with a DJ booth and stage, and more.

