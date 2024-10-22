Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Unveils 12th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eclectic Full Contact theatre has revealed its 12th season that, as the old song goes, accentuates the positive.

In a world that seems bleaker by the hour, EFCT brings to Chicago a theatrical season that, while refusing to deny the issues facing society, also refuses to fall into despair, instead celebrating that which is best in us.

EFCT's 12th season also marks their return to regular full-length show production, which had been ham- pered by both the pandemic and moving spaces after lockdown was lifted. We are proud to announce that the 24/25 season is the first in what is sure to be many years of both producing incredible short play festivals of various kinds and full length plays, covering everything from world premieres to interesting takes on exist- ing works in the most eclectic way possible.

EFCT's incredible 12th season includes:

The 2nd Annual Crashbox Festival of Short Live Audio Plays, running Dec 5th-15th at the Edge Off Broadway Theater 1133 W Catalpa. The Crashbox Festival is a celebration of old time radio, with special emphasis on the art of Live Foley sound effects, performed this year once again by Chicago Foley diva, Ele Matelan. Crashbox presents six of the best audio scripts written in a specific genre. This year's genre is Fan- tasy

The 4th Annual Patchwork New Works Festival, running Feb 21-Mar 2nd 2025 at The Edge Theater 5451 N Broadway. A celebration of new plays and playwrights, the Annual Patchwork New P{lay Festival offers nine of the best new short plays all written around a common theme. This year's theme is Redemption.

Relatively Speaking, by Alan Ayckbourn, running May 9th-24th at the Bramble Arts Loft 5545 N Clark. A classic comedy of mistaken identities, manners, letting go of the past, and love conquering...well, pretty much everything. Directed by EFCT Artistic Director Andrew Pond

The 2nd Annual Playground Festival of Plays for Young Audiences, running July 24th-27th at The Edge Off Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa. Playground is a celebration of the art of family theatre, presenting one cast in three different shows perfect for adults and kids alike. The theme of Playground 2 is Kindness and Friendship.

Information and tickets for all the shows in EFCT's Optimistic 12th Season can be found at

eclectic-theatre.com

