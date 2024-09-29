EXORCIST Operetta Comes To Chicago in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join songwriter and comedian Eli Pasic on Friday, October 25th at PianoForte Chicago (1335 S Michigan Ave.) at 7:30PM as he presents his one-man musical comedy, The Exorcist: An Operetta!

A tongue-in-cheek variation of the 1970s horror classic, Eli Pasic will render the tale by way of narration, dialogue, and song! Don't miss a tuneful jaunt through this dazzling portal to hell!

Visit linktr.ee/elipasic for tickets.

Audience Advisory: Mature subject matter, offensive language, showtunes.

