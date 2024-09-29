News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

EXORCIST Operetta Comes To Chicago in October

The performance will be held Friday, October 25th.

Sep. 29, 2024
EXORCIST Operetta Comes To Chicago in October Image
Join songwriter and comedian Eli Pasic on Friday, October 25th at PianoForte Chicago (1335 S Michigan Ave.) at 7:30PM as he presents his one-man musical comedy, The Exorcist: An Operetta!

A tongue-in-cheek variation of the 1970s horror classic, Eli Pasic will render the tale by way of narration, dialogue, and song! Don't miss a tuneful jaunt through this dazzling portal to hell!

Visit linktr.ee/elipasic for tickets.

Audience Advisory: Mature subject matter, offensive language, showtunes.




