EXORCIST Operetta Comes To Chicago in October

The performance will be held Friday, October 25th.
Join songwriter and comedian Eli Pasic on Friday, October 25th at PianoForte Chicago (1335 S Michigan Ave.) at 7:30PM as he presents his one-man musical comedy, The Exorcist: An Operetta!
A tongue-in-cheek variation of the 1970s horror classic, Eli Pasic will render the tale by way of narration, dialogue, and song! Don't miss a tuneful jaunt through this dazzling portal to hell!
Visit linktr.ee/elipasic for tickets.
Audience Advisory: Mature subject matter, offensive language, showtunes.
