Dreya Weber to Debut Solo Play HEXEN at the El Portal Theatre

Dreya Weber's solo show, Hexen, which weaves the narratives of three women representing witch archetypes opens Saturday, July 27th at 8PM at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, California. Told through story, song, audience interaction and aerial dance, Hexen is part historical account, ancestral legacy and imaginative fancy. Weber's script explores the demonization of women, the power of reclaiming ancestry, and the celebration of the mystical. Weber stars, co-directs, co-choreographs and aerial choreographs. Rose Bonomo co-directs and co-choreographs.

Actor/director/choreographer/aerialist, and producer, Weber is considered the world's foremost aerial choreographer. She has conceived and choreographed aerials for Taylor Swift, Madonna, Cher, and Michael Jackson as well as P!NK's celebrated Grammy Award performance of Glitter in the Air. Weber produced and starred in the feature films The Gymnast, The Aerialist, and A Marine Story which have won over forty-seven festival awards including seven 'best actress' honors for Ms. Weber.

Onstage, Weber has recently performed at Philadelphia's historic Walnut Street Theatre in Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors and Groucho: A Life In Revue. She served as artistic director of Chicago's cirque/cabaret spectacular, Cabaret ZaZou and directed the stage and film versions of Frank Ferrante's Groucho - the latter which is currently airing on public television.

Performances run Saturdays at 8PM on July 27, August 24, September 28, October 26, November 23 and Sunday at 7PM on July 28. For tickets: Call (818) 508-4200 or visit elportaltheatre.com. 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91602. For Social Media: @dreya_weber

