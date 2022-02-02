Downstage Arts Will Launch A One-of A Kind Performing Arts Trade School

This fall, Downstage Arts will launch a one-of-a-kind performing arts training program at The Miracle Center in the heart of The Belmont Cragin community. Designed to bring the performing arts back to how they were meant to be taught-not from textbooks, but with more direct, personal experiences.

Downstage Arts's post-high school program offers daily private lessons in singing, acting, and dancing, to ensure each student gets the care and attention they deserve. In addition, classes are offered in career planning and job exploration, managing one's finances as an actor, and physical and vocal health.

Students who complete their training with DSA will be more confident in their skills, artistry, and knowledge of the industry. Downstage Arts will connect students with local theaters, directors, and agents right away, so our students can start building relationships with working professionals while enrolled in our program.

Downstage Arts is a lower-cost alternative to traditional higher education. Committed to affordability, students can expect to graduate without thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Students at DSA will receive three years of training, seven hours per day, five days per week!

Downstage Arts is a 5013(c) non-profit organization committed to creating access to the performing arts and performing arts education for all people.