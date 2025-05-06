Downstage Arts Will Host 5th Annual Teen Cohort Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for the 5th Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser. The event will be hosted by Downstage Arts alumni and feature the company's current Teen Cohort members.

This year, we've enrolled 22 teens (our biggest class to date) in our flagship program, The Teen Cohort. We mentor high school juniors and seniors in their college and theatre conservatory application and audition processes - all the way through decision day and beyond.

This annual showcase and fundraiser will celebrate the students' accomplishments, talents, and stories as they write the next chapters of their artistic lives. We invite you to join us in this celebration and show your support for the future of performing arts.

In fact, every dollar raised from this event will go directly to continuing Downstage Arts' mission of building bridges over economic barriers in the performing arts, striving to create a more diverse, more inclusive future for all artists. Past fundraising efforts have allowed us to add a dance instructor, financial aid consultant, and start after school programs.

Food will be provided by Tamale Spaceship, along with local craft beers from Revolution Brewing, nonalcoholic options from San Pellegrino, and assorted wine. Doors open at 6 p.m. and performances will begin at 7 p.m.

In addition to food, drinks, and entertainment, we will continue the fun with our Silent Auction and Raffle Tickets. Some of the items up for auction are Green Bay Packer tickets, Goodman Theatre tickets, dinner at El Che Steakhouse, date night packages, and much more. You do not want to miss these great items!

You will be able to view and bid on a special selection of items online at https://givebutter.com/c/2025TeenCohortShowcase/auction beginning May 6, 2025. However, some auction items will only be available in person at the event.

