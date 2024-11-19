Downstage Arts To Host Cabaret Fundraiser For The Teen Cohort Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an evening to remember as Downstage Arts presents its highly anticipated second annual Cabaret Fundraiser, "Teachers After Hours," happening on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 7 pm at the prestigious Den Theatre in Chicago. Join in for a truly dazzling night filled with sensational live performances. This event is not just about entertainment - it's about supporting our promising young talents in the Downstage Arts Teen Cohort program. Be prepared to witness our exceptional teaching artists and esteemed board members showcasing their skills on stage, promising an evening full of surprises and unforgettable moments. Mark your calendars and get your tickets now for a night of talent,

passion, and generosity!

Performers include Executive Director & Founder Lindsay Cummings, Program Director & Founder Kara Leman, Education Director & Founder Isabella Coelho, Founding Board Member Laura Quińones, Board President Mary Outcalt, Board Member Michelle Stern, Teaching Artist Victoria Medich, Teaching Artist Amy Gadd, and guest artists actor and singer David Gordon-Johnson and Broadway actor and singer Hannah Kato. The event will be hosted by Katrina Dion.

Downstage Arts believes that any student who wishes to participate in the performing arts should have the access and support they need to be successful. This free class for high school juniors and seniors dissects different parts of the college audition process. Weekly meetings focus on finding schools that students are interested in, preparing audition material, filming self tapes, and honing individual skills. Students leave the class feeling confident and ready to conquer any situation a higher education audition might throw their way. Yearly sessions culminate in a showcase to celebrate the artistry of our cohort.



