Deeply Rooted Dance Theater to Open 29th Season at The Auditorium in November

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater will open its 29th season with an evening of contemporary dance, based in American and African-American traditions in dance and storytelling. The one-night-only performance takes place Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago.



The program features a range of repertory, including premieres and classics:

Sacred Spaces, a world premiere by Deeply Rooted Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer, is "a simply stunning work set to gospel music by Mahalia Jackson, Bobby McFerrin, and GMWA of Worship and dedicated to Clarke-Springer's daughters and mother" (Chicago Tribune, responding to an excerpt Deeply Rooted performed with Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project earlier in 2024).

Lifted (excerpt) is a work-in-progress created by Emmy-nominated director and choreographer Jeffrey Page, working with Deeply Rooted for the first time.

Urban Folk Dance by Ulysses Dove, a company premiere, depicts two couples living side-by-side who search for connection as they engage in ferocious power struggles. Characterized by a seamless blend of expressive theatricality and heart-stopping athleticism, Dove's choreography, set to music by Michael Torke, brilliantly captures the raw complexity of modern relationships. Deeply Rooted performed the company premiere of Dove's Vespers in 2022.

Flack (1984), choreographed by Co-Founder Kevin Iega Jeff to music by Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, and Quincy Jones, is a portrait of strife, despair, and ultimate triumph.

Desire (1994), choreographed by Co-Founder Gary Abbott to music by Hans Zimmer, Geoff McCormack, and Simon Goldberg, explores three types of attraction: love at first sight, love of physical beauty, and young love. When the company dances together, it depicts the primal urge of attraction felt by all.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater opens its 2024-25 season

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago.

Tickets start at $35, available at

auditoriumtheatre.org/events-details/deeply-rooted-2024/.

All programming is subject to change.

For updates, please visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

