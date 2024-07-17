DePaul University's Theatre School Introduces New Intimacy Certificate Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Theatre School at DePaul University's Intimacy Professionals for Theatre & Cinema (IPTC) program will train and certify Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (ID's and IC's) to work in theatre, film, and television. In today's evolving landscape of theatre and cinema, there is an increasing need for specialized training in intimacy direction and coordination. The Intimacy Professionals for Theatre & Cinema (IPTC) certification program at The Theatre School at DePaul University will offer graduate-level students a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip professionals with the skills necessary to foster safe, inclusive, and respectful environments on set and stage.

Topics covered include:

· Mental Health First Aid

· Anti-racism/EDI training

· Allyship and Advocacy

· Gender identity and Sexual Orientation training

· Anti-harassment/Anti-sexual harassment training

· Mediation of Conflict Resolution training

· Production in Intimacy Direction (The Theatre School Production) or Intimacy Coordination (School of Cinematic Arts Production)

· Choreography Skills for Intimacy Directors/Intimacy Coordinators

· Movement Foundations

· Intimacy Direction/Intimacy Coordination Externship

The non-credit-bearing program, Foundations in Intimacy Direction/Coordination, fulfills a prerequisite for the IPTC certification program and is also available to those seeking professional development. The Foundations in Intimacy Direction/Coordination program begins August 19th at The Theatre School at DePaul University and runs through August 22nd.

This prerequisite training program will include tools for best practices in onset-based rehearsals, impactful and repeatable choreographic techniques, text analysis, collaboration, self-reflection on implicit bias and power dynamics, social awareness, cultural competency, effective communication, bystander intervention and de-escalation, mental health first aid, and more.

FOUNDATIONS IN INTIMACY DIRECTION/COORDINATION DETAILS:

Location: The Theatre School at DePaul University, Room 442, 2350 N. Racine Ave. Chicago, IL

Dates: August 19th-22nd Monday-Thursday 8:30 AM-2:30 PM

Fees: $1,565.00

Includes:

· 18 hours of instruction

· Light Breakfast

· Lunch

· One ticket to a local performance

· Intimacy Panel Discussion and Q&A

· Certificate of completion of IPTC prerequisites

Foundations Registration: https://go.asapconnected.com/?org=5599#CourseID=301837

For more information, visit https://theatre.depaul.edu/conservatory/certificates

About the Director

Toranika Washington (Tah-ruh-nee-kuh) is a Certified Movement Analyst (CMA) from the Laban/Bartenieff Movement Studies program where she began training in New York City and graduated from AgapeBelgium in Koolskamp, Belgium. As a teaching artist, business owner, teacher, healer, peacemaker, and Florida native, she gets excited about sharing the value of movement and creating collaborative spaces for understanding how bodies communicate and make an impact.

Comments