DePaul University's Blue Demon Theatre to Present the world Premiere of TURING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DePaul University's Blue Demon Theatre will present the world premiere of "TURING," a groundbreaking new musical by emerging writers Timothy L. Michuda and Benjamin Ward. The production will run from August 16-18 at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.

TURING delves into the true story of Alan Turing, the brilliant mathematician whose efforts in cracking the Enigma code during World War II played a pivotal role in saving millions of lives. Michunda and Ward take the composition of this story to a new level, showing us a journey through three parallel timelines. Thus revealing the layers of Turing's boyhood, collegiate years, and young adult life.

We follow Turing through a series of trials, underscored by his emerging identity as a gay man. Alan Turing begins as a lonely young boy, turning to mathematics for comfort. As he matures, his depth and natural intelligence become clear. The dramatic score blends contemporary musical theater with orchestral, jazz, and electronic elements, bringing Turing's story to life, capturing his internal psyche, and captivating audiences.

Timothy L. Michuda, known for "Take a Quack At It!," and Benjamin Ward, writer of "You & I," are both passionate about bringing a fresh perspective to theatre. The two bring a wealth of experience to this project and combined with their intense drive, it is the perfect storm!

Since its conception, TURING has been featured at the Theatre On The Verge "New Musicals Festival". Among 18 shows, TURING won prestigious awards including Best Musical, Best Lyrics, Best Dramatic Book Scenes, and Best Duet for their brilliant original number, "Amongst the Stars"

Now, the production has found its home at the Blue Demon Theatre, which is known for its mission of featuring and uplifting new and innovative writing artists. These writers are thrilled to share their first staged presentation with eager audiences in Chicago!

August 16 at 7:30 pm August 17 at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm August 18 at 2:30 pm.

Greenhouse Theater Center

2257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Click here to purchase tickets!

Comments