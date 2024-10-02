David Drake's THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME to be Presented at Three Crows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three Crows has revealed ts latest production, The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me, written by David Drake and directed by Daniel Sappington, featuring Elijah Cox. This groundbreaking show runs from October 3rd to the 19th, 2024, with a special preview performance on October 2nd. Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

David Drake's The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me is a powerful and provocative journey through one man's experience during the height of the AIDS epidemic. In this series of semi-autobiographical monologues, Drake channels his "sissy-boy rage" into a raw and emotional theatrical call to action. The production highlights his personal coming-of-age story intertwined with the LGBTQ+ community's broader struggle against the AIDS crisis. Through humor, grief, love, and activism, the performance captures a vivid snapshot of the 1980s and 90s and a generation's fight for survival and dignity.

In this immersive-activist reimagining of the play, director Daniel Sappington transports audiences to a recreated ACT UP meeting, bringing the intensity and urgency of the early 90s to the stage. This dynamic production challenges viewers to move beyond the role of passive spectators and embrace the spirit of activism that the play embodies. It is a powerful tribute to the resilience, courage, and compassion of a community in the face of devastation.

"We're excited to bring this emotionally charged piece to life, particularly during a time when the messages of solidarity, activism, and remembrance are more important than ever," said Sappington. "By immersing the audience in the atmosphere of an ACT UP meeting, we hope to create not just a performance, but a call to action."

The production promises to be a compelling exploration of love, intimacy, Queerness, grief, and rage. As the world continues to grapple with health crises and social injustices, The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me serves as a timely reminder of the power of collective activism and the enduring strength of the LGBTQ+ community.

The creative team of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me includes Samuel Fitzwater-Butchart (Sound Design); Judith Laughlin (Props Design); Dagny Mullins (Costume Design); Spencer Donovan (Atmospheric Scenic Design); Kit Ratliff (Stage Manager); River Epperson (Assistant Director); Michael Bevis (Fight & Intimacy Choreographer); and Selena Lopez (Creative Producer).

Ticket Information

Tickets for The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me are available now through our website, threecrowstheatre.com. Seats are limited and early booking is recommended. All tickets for all performances are pay-what-you-wish.

