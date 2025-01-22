DANCES FROM THE HEART Comes to Emergence Dance Theatre 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emergence Dance Theatre will present the popular and romantic Dance Chicago program, Dances From the Heart, Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. The program, curated by Artistic Director John Schmitz, takes place at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N Southport Ave. Dance Chicago, now in its 30th year, has offered programming showcasing more than 250 performing groups and over 2,500 individual artists spanning a wide variety of genres. Tickets to Dances from the Heart are $19 - $49 and are on sale now.

Dances From the Heart showcases the hottest romantic and transformational works from Dance Chicago’s best performers, featuring an amazing array of dance styles including flamenco, ballet, jazz, comedy dance, musical theatre, tap, urban fusion, Irish, Classical Indian, hip-hop, and more. The night is the most entertainingly beautiful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day season and Chicago’s finest dance creators.

The 2025 Program includes Ballet 5:8, Beyond Words / Kate Jablonski, Comedy Dance Chicago, Tre Dumas, Elevations Studio Company, Footprints Tap Ensemble, Forum Dance Theatre, ​​Gus Giordano Company, Hip Hop ConnXion, Ramya Ravi / kalakriti dance, On Broadway Dancers, Sophia Sanchez Flamenco, Trinity Irish Dancers, Visceral Studio Company, Wheatland Dance Theater and Aleah Zucchi.

Founded by John Schmitz and the late Fred Solari, Dance Chicago burst onto the scene in 1995. Garnering vast support from the Chicago dance community, audience and funders, Dance Chicago has invested time, energy and creativity in building the Chicago Dance Community experienced today. The festival has created over 600 shows and showcased 15,000 acts with 150,000 artists to audiences of 250,000.

