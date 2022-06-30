DANCE DIVAS Strut Their Stuff July 31 And Aug. 1 At Baton Show Lounge

Dance Divas is a glamorous night of "high heels and high camp" celebrating the famous dancing women of stage, screen, and pop music. Showcasing Chicago dancers in a night of music, dance, and laughter, Chicago Dancers United presents Dance Divas 2022, a party and performance Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and Monday, August 1 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Baton Show Lounge, the famed female impersonation nightclub, 4713 N. Broadway, Chicago. A VIP Champagne Reception takes place Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at the Upstairs Baton Bar. All proceeds benefit The Dancers' Fund and HIV/AIDS initiatives.



Under the artistic direction of choreographers Jeremy Plummer and Harrison McEldowney, Dance Divas is a glamorous night of "high heels and high camp" featuring Chicago's leading professional male dancers impersonating the famous dancing women of stage, screen, and pop music.

This year's theme is "A Night at the Awards." Performers include

Katlin Michael Bourgeois, independent artist

Joshua Blake Carter, Giordano Dance Chicago

Fernando Duarte, The Joffrey Ballet

Elliott Hammonds, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Ethan Kirshbaum, Chicago Movement Collective

Harrison McEldowney, independent artist

Joe Musiel, C5 "create with no limits"

Jimi Loc Nguyen, independent artist

Eddy Ocampo, Leveldance

Jonathan Pacheco, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater

Jeremy Plummer, C5 "create with no limits"

Jordan Ricks, independent artist

Cesar Salinas, Giordano Dance Chicago

David Schultz, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Isaac Stauffer, Chicago Tap Theatre

Imani Williams, independent artist

"Harrison and I look forward to celebrating the Chicago dance community once again with a show by the dancers and for the dancers," said Plummer. "We showcase dancers and companies from all over Chicago for a unique night of show-stopping glitz and glamour!"



Co-chairs of Dance Divas 2022 are Kevin McGirr and Aaron Weiss.

Dance Divas 2022 takes place Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and Monday, August 1 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Baton Show Lounge, 4713 N. Broadway. Tickets are $75 on the main floor, $50 at the bar. The VIP Champagne Reception Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at the Upstairs Baton Bar is $125, which includes main floor seating.. All tickets are available at chicagodancersunited.org/dance-divas.