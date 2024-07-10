Curious Theatre Branch's 36th Season to Open with Chris Bower's THE SHIP AND THE SEA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curious Theatre Branch will present the world premiere of The Ship and The Sea, written and directed by Chris Bower, September 6 - 29, at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave. Opening night is Friday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m.

Tickets for The Ship and The Sea will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 1 at CuriousTheatreBranch.com. Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20.

Chris Bower’s The Ship and The Sea reimagines the infamous sinking of the 17th- century Swedish warship Vasa moments after it set sail on its maiden voyage and less than 1500 yards from its port.The story is told from the perspective of the ship, too big, beautiful, and young to fail, the sea, unable to relate to any of the creatures that live and die in her body and two sailors struggling to make sense of their own short lives. Funny and profound, the play echoes our current moment of hubris and dismay.

The cast of The Ship and The Sea includes Lola Zimmerman (she/her, The Ship); Vicki Walden (she/her, The Sea); Kristy Lockhart (she/her, Captain Gamel); Andrew Schoen (he/him, Ordinary Seaman Ny); Paul Brennan (he/him, Ghost Narrator #1) and Lena Brun (she/her/they/them, Ghost Narrator #2).

The production team includes Chris Bower (he/him, writer/director); Charlotte Lastra (she/her, asst. director/stage manager); Jayita Bhattacharya (she/her, movement specialist); Vicki Walden (she/her, music); Matt Test (he/him, sound/music); Lena Brun (she/her/they/them, sound/music) and Paul Brennan (sound/music).

ABOUT Chris Bower, PLAYWRIGHT AND DIRECTOR

Chris Bower is a teacher, playwright and the author of the short story collection “Little Boy Needs Ride” (Curbside Splendor) and the novella “The Family Dogs,” which was part of the “My Very End of the Universe” novella collection published by Rose Metal Press. He is also the curator and host of The Ray’s Tap Reading Series and his work has been featured at pretty much every Rhinoceros Theater Festival since 2005. Past plays include Siberian Mouth(Bruised Orange), Mascot (Found Objects), Birthday Boy (Curious Theatre Branch) and his imaginary Logan Square fine-dining series Cafe Neckbeard, which featured at Rhino Fests 2018-2022. He is a proud ensemble member of Curious Theatre Branch.

