Curious Theatre Branch Presents A MICHAEL MARTIN TRIBUTE At Pride Arts Center

Curious Theatre Branch will host a three-week celebration of the solo performance monologues of the late Michael Martin, curated by Kelly Anchors.

A Michael Martin Tribute will take place November 11 - 28, 2021 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway in Chicago. Tickets are available at dime.io/c/curious-theatre-branch or at the door ($15 or pay-what-you-can). For additional information, visit curioustheatrebranch.com.

Performance Schedule:

Thursdays: November 11 & 18 at 8 pm. Danne W. Taylor performs The Bearer and Max McKune performs Bachelor in New Orleans.

Fridays: November 12, 19 & 26 at 8 pm. Chris Bower performs Justine Bateman.

Saturdays: November 13, 20 & 27 at 8 pm. Mark Chrisler performs Hinckley on Foster.

Please note: there will be an added performance of The Bearer and Bachelor in New Orleans on Sunday, November 28 at 7 pm.

Michael Martin was a playwright, actor, storyteller, social media maven, director and friend to hundreds of people in the Chicago and New Orleans fringe art scenes and beyond. His death in April 2021, while working the third shift in a New Orleans hotel, left a huge gaping hole. (And here Michael would have inserted a good joke as to how it should be filled.) Many of us who loved him and his work will come together for performances of four of his monologues.