Court Theatre Moves THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS To 2020-2021 Season

Court Theatre announces new dates for its production of The Gospel at Colonus, featuring book and lyrics by Lee Breuer, and music by Bob Telson.

Originally slated to close the 2019-2020 season, The Gospel at Colonus will now run November 5 - December 6, 2020 in place of the previously-announced Violet. This production is directed by Charles Newell, associate directed by TaRon Patton, with music direction and orchestrations/arrangements by Mark J.P. Hood.

Artistic Director Charles Newell comments, "With so many unknowns about how this virus will continue to impact public gatherings, it has been a difficult time for all of us. Even so, in every hard conversation, prioritizing our patrons, staff, and artists has helped to guide all artistic decision-making. We have made the decision to move The Gospel at Colonus, originally slated for performances in May, into our 2020/21 Season. We will be postponing our production of Violet, with the intention of including it in a future Season. A key component of our ambitious Oedipus Trilogy, The Gospel at Colonus and the dynamic community engagement work surrounding it will provide vital opportunities to connect as we all work towards collective healing in the wake of this pandemic."

Soulful and stirring, The Gospel at Colonus reimagines the story of Oedipus as the centerpiece of an African American Pentecostal church service. A redemptive celebration, this one-of-a-kind theatrical event breathes new life into a classic myth with a score of powerful gospel music. A bold collaboration from an extraordinary team of artists led by Charles Newell, Mark J.P. Hood and TaRon Patton, The Gospel at Colonus builds upon the strengths and experiences of its directors to bring this nationally-touring Broadway smash hit to life with new clarity on Chicago's South Side.

Current season subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted by the Court Theatre box office to arrange new performance dates, ticket exchanges, and refunds as necessary.

In light of virus, Court's Box Office staff members are currently working remotely. This has necessitated adjusting the ways patrons can get in touch about ticket matters. Court appreciates patrons' patience and understanding as its staff works to serve patrons in the face of a high volume of calls. Patrons can visit Court's website for details at www.courttheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You