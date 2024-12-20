Complexions Contemporary Ballet to Return to The Auditorium With U2 Tribute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Auditorium will present the return of New York-based Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the internationally acclaimed company will present a captivating evening of dance, featuring For Crying Out Loud—a Chicago premiere paying tribute to the legendary Irish rock band U2. Complexions returns to The Auditorium, 50 E Ida B. Wells Drive, for one night only, Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $39.00 and are available at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium’s Ticket Service Center at 312.341.2300.



Following last year’s unforgettable David Bowie tribute, Complexions is once again blending the world of rock and ballet, this time with the electrifying sounds of U2. The second act of the evening will be entirely dedicated to For Crying Out Loud, which features the full company of 17 dancers performing to some of U2’s most iconic hits, including Where the Streets Have No Name, Every Breaking Wave, With or Without You, I Will Follow, and Pride (In the Name of Love).



The first half of the performance showcases a diverse mixed repertory program from Complexions’ rich 30-year history, featuring ballets such as This Time, With Feeling (2024), Deeply (2024), Ave Maria (1995), Gone (2000), and Mercy (2009). This eclectic mix of works highlights the versatility and innovation of Complexions’ artistic vision.



Founded in 1994 by Alvin Ailey alumni Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, Complexions has been at the forefront of contemporary dance, renowned for its boundary-defying fusion of ballet, modern dance, and a wide array of cultural influences. Desmond Richardson, a trailblazer in transforming ballet into a more inclusive art form, was the first African American principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre and a Tony Award nominee for his role in the original Broadway cast of Fosse. Dwight Rhoden, an award-winning choreographer and master of contemporary ballet, has created over 80 works for Complexions and choreographed for major dance companies around the world.



This year’s performance includes six pieces choreographed by Rhoden, each showcasing the company’s unique blend of technical precision, emotional depth, and diverse cultural influences.



“Auditorium audiences fell in love with Complexions last year,” said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “We’re all excited to see the troupe once again showcase the musical catalog of one of the all-stars of rock, proving that ballet and rock are not only compatible, but a fantastic pairing.”



Comments