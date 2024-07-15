Comedian Zarna Garg to Perform at The Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zarna Garg will be performing on Saturday August, 10, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at The Den Theatre on The Heath Mainstage.

Tickets ($27 - $50) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

With her unique blend of humor, wit, and fearless social commentary, Zarna Garg has emerged as a comedic trailblazer. Zarna is an Indian immigrant mom based in New York City. Her first comedy special, One in a Billion, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, showcasing her sharp and relatable humor, drawing audiences into a world where laughter and thought-provoking conversations coexist. Jason Zinoman of The New York Times said, “Zarna represents something fresh: the revenge of the Indian Mom.” She also hosts her podcast, The Zarna Garg Family Show, exploring modern life's pressing issues, from family dynamics to contemporary challenges. You can catch her podcast on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available. Currently, on her tour, Practical People Win, she also holds the esteemed position of being the opening act for comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Restless Leg Tour. Zarna was recently featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Zarna has also crossed over to the film world, starring in A Nice Indian Boy.

Variety has recognized Zarna as one of the "10 Comics to Watch" in 2023, a testament to her rising star in the comedy world. She's been profiled as one of the gutsiest women in comedy on Apple TV's "Gutsy" series and featured on acclaimed programs like This American Life with Ira Glass and The Today Show. When Zarna isn't headlining at the world-famous Comedy Cellar in New York City, she's taking her comedy on the road, touring all over the world. Zarna has performed at prestigious comedy tours such as Just For Laughs Comedy Tour in 2023 and 2024, and the “Netflix is a Joke” 2024 festival.

Zarna has claimed numerous accolades, including winning Kevin Hart's Lyft Comics competition and the 2021 Ladies of Laughter Award. Her debut feature screenplay, 'Rearranged,' earned the Top Comedy Feature award at the 2019 Austin Film Festival and reached the semi-finals of the 2019 Nicholl Fellowships.

Harper's Bazaar outlined her inspiring journey from lawyer and stay-at-home mom to selling out comedy clubs.

Boasting a devoted social media following of 2M+, she passionately advocates for change and representation in comedy and is bravely vocal about criminalizing evil mother-in-law behaviors.

Performance schedule:

Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.



Tickets: $31 general admission ($27 obstructed view); $50 front row VIP table seating; $42 VIP table seating; $36 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

