Comedian River Butcher to Play at THE DEN THEATRE

Comedian River Butcher has announced a new date for his spring stand-up engagement at The Den Theatre. Butcher, originally scheduled to perform on Friday, March 11, will now appear on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The Den box office is contacting all current ticket holders. Tickets ($18 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

River Butcher, originally from Akron, Ohio, is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comic, actor and writer, who Variety named a "Top Ten Comic to Watch" in 2017. River has performed as themselves on television programs such as The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, Adam Ruins Everything, @Midnight, Conan, 2 Dope Queens and Ellen. As an actor, River plays Lindsay in Good Trouble for Freeform. You can now stream his half-hour comedy special, A Different Kind of Dude on the Comedy Central YouTube channel, as well as both their comedy albums, Butcher and Pull Yourself Up by Your Bootleg.



Tickets: $25 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $32 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. The Den will also continue to enforce its mask mandate until Thursday, March 17. While masking will not be required after March 17, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its tenth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den's Haven Lounge - a full-service coffee shop and bar where neighbors, audiences and like-minded culture hounds gather to drink, eat, talk, read, watch, think, listen and live.

Currently, The Den is home to five resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, ComedySportz Chicago, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent.

As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, live music, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.