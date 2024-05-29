Raue Center Will Host 6th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction And Reception

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raue Center For The Arts will host its sixth annual 6x6 Project Art Auction and Reception on June 29, 2024, from 5:30 to 8 pm.

Artists of all ages and abilities were invited to participate in the fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6” x 6” canvases.

“This is a wonderful fundraiser that gets people involved on many levels,” says 6x6 Project Co-Chair, Michelle Nowland. “There are many talented people in our community from all walks of life.”

“In these six years, there have been over 500 artists contributing over 1000 individual works of art to support Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination, and Raue Center School For The Arts. Each year, more artists get involved and the art just keeps getting better and better,” Nowland adds. “The artwork is uploaded to an auction site and the bidding is all done online. This allows for anyone, local or not, to bid on these mini works of original art and we ship to winning bidders free of charge.”

