Cast and Creative Team Set for Porchlight's Free Summer Music Series, BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Porchlight Music Theatre has revealed the rotating company and production team for its free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard, June 6 - August 6. Now in its fourth year, Broadway in your Backyard is part of Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Free for All, Comcast and Xfinity. Broadway in your Backyard is directed by Frankie Leo Bennett and music directed by Linda Madonia. The rotating company includes performers Lydia Burke, Tafadzwa Diener, Michael Earvin Martin, Luke Nowakowski, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Bethany Thomas and, on keyboards, Justin Akira Kono and Kevin Disch. This 60-minute concert includes Chicago performers singing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Broadway in your Backyard is suitable for all ages and audiences are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor concerts.

For more information go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Broadway in your Backyard 2024, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public. This summer's schedule includes:

Unity Playlot Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.

Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Porchlight also hosts a “Kids Day” at Welles Park with activities and treats for children, while supplies last

Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr.

Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

Skinner Park, 1331 W. Adams St.

Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St.

Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd St.

Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.

Dvorak Park, 1119 W. Cullerton St.

Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

Hale Park, 6258 W. 62nd St.

Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave.

Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m.

Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

Note: Performances, performers and dates subject to change.

The rotating cast includes Lydia Burke (she/her), Tafadzwa Diener (she/her), Michael Earvin Martin (he/him), Luke Nowakowski (any with respect), Juwon Tyrel Perry (any with respect), Bethany Thomas (she/her) and musicians Justin Akira Kono (he/him)and Kevin Disch (he/him).

The production team of Broadway in your Backyard includes Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him, director); Linda Madonia (she/her, music-director); Heather Lynn Gervasi (she/her, production manager); John McTaggart (he/him, technical director); Kayne Bowling (he/him, technical supervisor); Morgan Dudaryk (she/they, sound supervisor); Miranda Hernandez (she/her, assistant production manager); Majel Cuza (she/her, director of production) and Michael Weber (he/him, artistic director).

Comments