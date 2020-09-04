College of Lake County's Theater Department Announces 51st season

The upcoming season combines virtual and live performances.

College of Lake County's theater department has announced its 51st season, Lake County Journal reports.

"I am so pleased to announce that theater will be moving forward with a 2020-21 production season," said Craig Rich, CLC Theater Department chairman. "It will allow our students the opportunity to keep learning and build on existing skills, as well as learn new ones. It is vital to keep their education on track, preparing them for transfer to four-year schools and professional careers in the arts."

The full lineup is as follows:

"The Emperor's New Clothes," Children's Theatre, Oct. 1-4

"Twisted Tales of Poe," Nov. 13-21

"The Importance of Being Earnest," Feb. 26-March 6

"Play On!" a CLC Theatre student showcase, April 9-17

"Into the Woods," a summer musical, July 16-25

"The Emperor's New Clothes" is adapted by Max Bush from the story by Hans Christian Anderson, and will be directed by Alicia Hall. The production will be livestreamed on Zoom. Performances are at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 and 2, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 3 and 2 p.m. Oct. 4. All tickets for this production are free.

"Twisted Tales of Poe" is a radio play by Philip Grecian from the stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe. This production will be livestreamed on Zoom. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 15. Individual access for this production is $5.

Theater auditions are open to the community except for "Play On!" For audition information, visit www.clcillinois/edu/campus-life/arts.

Read more on Lake County Journal.

