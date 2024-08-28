City Lit to Present Annual BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Lit Theater Company, in association with the American Library Association (ALA)’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, will again present BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK during BANNED BOOKS WEEK, September 22-28, at various locations in and around the greater Chicago area, and a live Zoom session. There will be an additional session of readings before Banned Books Week, on September 12 at Park Ridge Library. BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK is a 60-minute program of readings of short excerpts from the top ten most frequently challenged books of 2023, accompanied by background on each book, including the reasons for their challenges. The readings are followed by an audience discussion.



The American Library Association says, “In a time of intense political polarization, library staff in every state are facing an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books. ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom documented 1,247 demands to censor library books and resources in 2023. The number of titles targeted for censorship surged 65% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching the highest levels ever documented by OIF in more than 20 years of tracking: 4,240 unique book titles were targeted for removal from schools and libraries. This tops the previous high from 2022, when 2,571 unique titles were targeted for censorship. Titles representing the voices and lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC individuals made up 47% of those targeted in censorship attempts.”

Every year since 1982, the American Library Association has released a list of the top ten most frequently challenged books as reported to their Office of Intellectual Freedom. BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK features those books, celebrating the freedom to read and the importance of the first amendment. City Lit Theater will present the 2024 BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK at six different locations in the greater Chicago area, from the far south side of the city up to the northern and northwestern suburbs.



City Lit Executive Artistic Director Brian Pastor says, "The freedom to read is essential to a civilized society. For many marginalized communities, the freedom to read represents the freedom to be themselves. City Lit is proud to continue its BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK program at a time when attempts at book banning are at an all-time high. We are pleased to ally ourselves with the American Library Association in this important work."



The BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK script is produced and adapted from the “Top 10 Challenged Books” by City Lit Education Director Katy Nielsen. Nielsen says, “BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK is about opposing book bans, but also extends to any unconstitutional efforts to abridge the freedom of speech, including banning and censoring social media platforms or demonstrations of political speech.” The 2024 cast will include Noelle Klyce, Andrea Conway-Diaz, Gordy Andina, Meghan Norine McGrath, and Obi Ehn.

Most Frequently Challenged Books of 2023:



1. Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

Number of challenges: 106

Challenged for: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

2. All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Number of challenges: 82

Challenged for: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit



3. This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson

Number of challenges: 71

Challenged for: LGBTQIA+ content, sexual education, claimed to be sexually explicit



4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

Number of challenges: 68

Challenged for: claimed to be sexually explicit, Challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, rape, drug use, profanity,

5. Flamer by Mike Curato

Number of challenges: 67

Challenged for: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit



6. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Number of challenges: 62

Challenged for rape, incest. claimed to be sexually explicit, EDI content



7/8. (TIE) Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews

Number of challenges: 56

Challenged for: claimed to be sexually explicit, profanity



7/8. (TIE) Tricks, by Ellen Hopkins

Number of challenges: 56

Challenged for: claimed to be sexually explicit, drugs, rape, LGBTQIA+ content



9. Let's Talk About it: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human by Erika Moen and Mathew Nolan

Number of challenges: 55

Challenged for: claimed to be sexually explicit, sex education, LGBTQIA+ content



10. Sold by Patricia McCormick

Number of challenges: 53

Challenged for: claimed to be sexually explicit, rape



The 2024 performance schedule for BOOKS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK



Thursday, September 12 – 7:00 PM

Park Ridge Library

20 S. Prospect Ave.

Park Ridge, IL 60068



Sunday, September 22 2:00 PM

Chicago Public Library, Edgewater Branch

6000 N Broadway

Chicago, IL 60660



Tuesday, September 24 – 7:00 PM

Northbrook Public Library

1201 Cedar Lane

Northbrook, IL 60062



Wednesday, September 25 – 6:30 PM

Live performance on Zoom from the McHenry Public Library

Visit https://www.citylit.org/books-on-the-chopping-block for instructions on how to access.



Thursday, September 26 – 2:00 PM

DePaul University Library

2350 N. Kenmore Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614



Saturday, September 28 – Time 12:00 PM

Chicago Public Library

Blackstone Branch

4904 S. Lake Park Ave.

Chicago, IL 60615



Comments