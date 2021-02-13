Chillicothe Town Theatre Reopens With $1 Movies This Weekend

Chillicothe Town Theatre held its grand reopening on Friday, February 12.

This weekend, the theater is showing Wonder Woman 1984 and Croods 2, for just $1 each. There was one showing of each moving on Friday, and an additional two showings of each movie will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

"We are constantly trying to make it better. We changed the lights on the marquee to make it super bright when people come in," Chillicothe Theatre Board Member Shaun Grant told CI Proud. "We are excited to finally have some movies to show to the community."

"We wanted to thank the community for supporting us through Popcorn Friday so we could pay bills, clean up, and do some extra things while we were closed," said theatre board member Jenny Yates.

The number of guests is limited to 25 per theatre with social distancing measures in place.The theatres will also be cleaned after every show.

Learn more on the Chillicothe Town Theatre's website and Facebook page.

Read the original story on CI Proud.