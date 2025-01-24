Chicago Theatre Week Kick-Off Event Set For February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The League of Chicago Theatres has announced the Chicago Theatre Week Kick-off on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St. in Chicago. The event will preview Chicago Theatre Week 2025 (#CTW25), which is February 6-16, 2025.

The Chicago Theatre Week Kick-off is free and open to all with advance registration at: https://leagueofchicagotheatres.org/event/2025-chicago-theatre-week-kick-off-party/

The Chicago Theatre Week Kick-off begins at 5:30pm (doors open at 5:00pm) with an hour-long program to include an announcement of Chicago Theatre Week events, performances by Young Peoples Theatre (Bob Marley's Three Little Bird), The Revival (Chicago Style) and one more to be announced. A reception will follow the performances.

Tickets Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW25), all priced at $15, $30, or less, are now sale at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com. Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW25), February 6-16, 2025, is an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets. For the third consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 17-23, 2025, which will extend Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week.

Last year’s Chicago Theatre Week saw massive ticket sales with more than 18,000 tickets sold to 81 participating productions for more than 446 performances. 64 theaters participated in CTW 2024, with 29 neighborhoods and suburbs represented. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with approximately 58% of patrons visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Chicago Theatre Week also raises the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the 144,689 unique visitors to ChicagoTheatreWeek.com from the ticket onsale through the end of Theatre Week.

