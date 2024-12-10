Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association Receives $50 Million Gift From The Zell Family Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At a meeting of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA) Board of Trustees and members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) it was announced that the CSOA is the recipient of a $50 million gift from Helen and Sam Zell on behalf of the Zell Family Foundation (ZFF).

This transformational gift is one of nearly 200 gifts made to the CSOA’s ongoing SEMPRE ALWAYS capital campaign chaired by Helen Zell and brings the current total raised to $215 million. Launched in 2020 with a significant leadership gift from ZFF, the SEMPRE ALWAYS campaign was established to secure long-term financial stability for the CSOA, support and advance the CSO’s vibrant 134-year tradition of musical excellence and nurture the ongoing positive impact of music and music education on society.

Funds from this extraordinary $50 million gift will allow the CSOA to continue to advance its strategic goals. The gift provides vital funding to strengthen the organization’s balance sheet by reducing debt over time. The gift also increases the CSOA’s endowment and is earmarked to provide essential funding for musician and staff retirement benefits, the CSO’s prestigious domestic and international touring activities, special artistic projects shaped by CSO music directors, and digital content initiatives for marketing and promotion.

Helen Zell has held various leadership roles with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA) over the years, beginning in 2007 as a member of the Board of Trustees, and in her historic tenure as the first woman CSOA board chair, which included two consecutive three-year terms between 2015 and 2020. She also served as chair of the CSOA Music Director Search Committee which recommended the appointment of Klaus Mäkelä as the CSO’s 11th music director in April 2024. She remains a member of the CSOA’s Board of Trustees, serving as one of three vice chairs and as part of the Executive Committee of the Board.

Helen Zell described the motivation behind her gift, saying, “As an avid supporter of the arts, I understand the importance of philanthropy in filling the gap between earned revenue and operating expenses. The generosity of donors will ensure the long-term sustainability of our great cultural institutions that add vitality and beauty to our lives and communities.” Zell added, “I’ve been a champion of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for many years, and I think about this gift as an investment in preserving the CSO’s future.”

Helen Zell is the president and executive director of the Zell Family Foundation, which was established by her late husband, the global, industry-agnostic entrepreneur and investor Sam Zell. The foundation supported many of Helen’s and Sam’s areas of interest over years, which have included educational institutions, Jewish-related organizations, culture, health, public policy, and social services.

CSOA President Jeff Alexander stated, “We are honored and deeply grateful to receive this extraordinary gift from Helen and Sam Zell on behalf of the Zell Family Foundation. We celebrate their strong philanthropic vision that paves the way for a bright future for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association and all the ensembles it supports and programs it delivers. Helen’s exceptional dedication to the association and to the SEMPRE ALWAYS campaign has inspired donors from across the CSOA family to add their support for the music that they love and the activities that enrich the lives of so many people in Chicago, across the U.S., and around the world.”

Zell Music Director Designate Klaus Mäkelä noted, “I am enormously inspired by Helen Zell’s passionate devotion to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. We immediately connected at our first meeting and since then have shared many conversations about the essential need to maintain the legacy of this great Orchestra, which she has supported so generously in the past and with this incredible new gift.”

SEMPRE ALWAYS: The Campaign for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is an ongoing capital campaign that advances the Orchestra’s preeminent role as a cultural icon showcasing musical brilliance, leadership and innovation. Campaign contributions support four main priorities: achieving financial sustainability, sustaining musical excellence, expanding education and community engagement and strengthening Chicago’s cultural fabric.

Comments