Chicago Puppet Festival's Living Room Tour Brings Puppetry, Food & Drink To Eclectic Outdoor Spaces

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival announces its Summer 2021 Living Room Tour, Thursday, July 15-Saturday, July 17, 2021.

This summer, the Festival's annual fundraiser will tour to intimate outdoor spaces at eclectic private residences in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, suburban Glencoe, and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where audiences will enjoy unique food and drink alongside diverse new works of contemporary puppetry performed by a trio of nationally acclaimed artists - Chicago's Mark Blashford, New York's Maria Camia (MARACAMA) and Grammy winner Ty Defoe of the Oneida and Ojibwe Nations of Wisconsin.

Join a diverse group of Chicago arts and culture fans for a delicious meal and an intimate evening of cutting-edge contemporary puppetry set against a beautiful, architecturally significant backdrop. Summer 2021 Living Room Tour dates and locations are:



Thursday, July 15, 5:30 p.m.

At an eclectic artisan's home and garden ideal for intimate outdoor performances in Chicago's Pilsen community. Hosted by Kim Ohms and Joe Novelli. Co-hosted by Maureen Mizwicki.

Friday, July 16, 5:30 p.m.

In a historic traditional English garden on the grounds of a vintage Tudor on a wooded oasis off of Sheridan Road. Hosted by Nina and Steve Schroeder.



Saturday, July 17, 5:30 p.m.i??

Nestled in the Southeastern farmlands outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, this rustic dairy barn turned puppet studio welcomes all not allergic to goats and chickens. Hosted by Blair Thomas and Sheri Doyel. Co-hosted by Elizabeth Basile, Jackie Zydeck and Ted Phillips.

Tickets to each Tour stop are $150, including unique food and drink and the performance. Benefactor tickets are $250 and come with a special goodie bag upon departure for the additional contribution. Purchase tickets online at chicagopuppetfest.org.

Reserve early as space is limited. Street addresses will be emailed to ticket buyers only and are not shared publicly otherwise. Proceeds benefit The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival and are tax deductible.