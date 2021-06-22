Chicago Philharmonic And Puerto Rican Arts Alliance Present Music Of Renowned Puerto Rican Composers

The Chicago Philharmonic has announced a first-ever collaboration with Puerto Rican Arts Alliance of Chicago for the performance San Juan to Chicago: Un Puente Musical to be streamed exclusively via Harris Theatre's "HT Virtual Stage" from August 17 - October 15, 2021.

San Juan to Chicago is an extravaganza of music and musicians from Puerto Rico featuring Emeritus Puerto Rico Symphony Conductor Roselín Pabón leading the Chicago Philharmonic orchestra and vibrant Puerto Rican soloists. The 90-minute concert is free of charge and registration for HT Virtual Stage is required. More information can be found at chicagophilharmonic.org.

San Juan to Chicago: Un Puente Musical spotlights Puerto Rican musicians Jesús Román Figueroa (trovador), Fabiola M. Méndez (cuatrista), Laura María Pabón (soprano), and José L. Rodríguez (guitar, vocals) performing traditional music from la isla del encanto (the island of enchantment). The program includes Danza El Coqui by Jose Ignacio Quintón, Seis Mapeye by Tito Henríquez, El Cumbanchero by Rafael Hernández, Verde Luz by Antonio Cabán Vales and more.

"We are thrilled to spotlight the passionate composers and musicians of our island here in Chicago for a lively concert experience like no other," said Carlos Hernandez-Falcon, Founder and Executive Director of Puerto Rican Arts Alliance. "Whether you are Puerto Rican or not, your summer will be enhanced as you listen to traditional songs played by the world-renowned Chicago Philharmonic orchestra as well as Puerto Rican artists performing on traditional instruments like the cuatro, the national string instrument of Puerto Rico."

San Juan to Chicago will be filmed at the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater on June 25 and is the first of two Chicago Philharmonic concerts to be streamed through HT Virtual Stage.