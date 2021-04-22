Chicago Launches 'Arts 77' Arts Recovery Campaign

"Arts 77" is a citywide arts recovery and reopening plan for all of Chicago's 77 community areas, representing an initial investment of over $60 million from the Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events, the Chicago Parks District, other city agencies and private funding to support local artists and organizations. Additional updates regarding financial grants and programs to support arts recovery will follow in the upcoming weeks.

"Arts 77" signals a new direction for Chicago's cultural policy, in which the arts are embedded in initiatives and strategies across City government. This plan seeks to expand access and participation in the arts citywide, prioritize employment of creative workers through City programs and services, and deepen public sector investment in the creative sector though financial support and cultural policy. Today's announcement launches new and expanded programs including the Neighborhood Access Program, the Chicago Band Roster and Chicago Presents grant programs, Culture in My Neighborhood (a $40 million collaboration by DCASE, the Chicago Park District, and Chicago Public Library), Individual Artists Program grants, Artist Response Program grants, and $18.5 million in art and infrastructure investments. For details and upcoming Arts 77 webinars for the cultural community, visit Chicago.gov/Arts77.

Expanding Access and Participation in the Arts

Neighborhood Access Program represents $1 million in financial grants (up to 40 grants ranging from $5,000 - $50,000) designed to be responsive to the complex needs of individual communities. DCASE is currently accepting idea submissions at chicagoculturalgrants.org

Chicago Presents is a new funding program to support cultural presenters activate cultural programs that comply with public health guidelines in neighborhoods throughout Chicago in Summer 2021. Emerging and established cultural presenters are invited to submit proposals for free live, in-person concerts and events, spanning across all genre's music, performance and dance that activate Chicago's streets, plazas and parks. Additionally, presenters may select up to two solo musicians and/or bands from the Chicago Band Roster to play at their event.

Culture in My Neighborhood is a new collaborative initiative that supports cultural programming at the Chicago Cultural Center, 18 Chicago Park District neighborhood cultural centers, and the Chicago Public Library regional libraries - through grants and commission opportunities for artists and organizations.

Supporting Artists and Creative Workers

Artist Response Program has awarded five artists and artist teams $100,000 grants to implement ambitious public art projects that engage the public in a constructive, civic dialogue during this historic moment. In addition to the individual artist grants, seven arts organizations will receive grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 to re-grant funds to approximately 60 artists for smaller projects. The Artist Response Program represents a $1.2 million investment, including over $600,000 in support available soon through re-granting partners.

Chicago Cultural Grants have announced the 2021 Individual Artists Program grants between $800 to $5,000 to 162 practicing artists to create work that develops their craft and elevates their careers while adding to the cultural vitality of the city of Chicago. In addition to the Individual Artists Program project grants, 13 high-qualified artists will receive the Esteemed Artist Award, a special $10,000 grant for expenses associated with an artist's practice within the 2021 grant period.

Investing in Arts and Infrastructure

The Capital Plan, for the first time, invests at least $15 million in public art over the next five years to turn the everyday into the extraordinary, physically and symbolically communicating connections between neighborhoods, histories, people, and futures. Under the leadership of Mayor Lightfoot, the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Department of Assets, Information, and Services, the new multi-year, needs-based Capital Plan will not only leverage capital improvements to spur local economic development and job creation, but also mark a major advancement in the standard of public asset maintenance, and, consequently, the quality of life and livability of all Chicago communities.

O'Hare International Airport Terminal 5 Expansion Project will include a $3.5 million public art plan to celebrate the work of Chicagoland artists through large-scale commissions and acquisitions and to provide international visitors a dynamic and welcoming first impression of our city. Up to 30 Chicago-area artists will participate in this program - the largest single acquisition of works by Chicago artists by the City in the last 30 years