Chicago Human Rhythm Project Presents Dance and Performance Programming

The Chicago Human Rhythm Project presents programming for the upcoming months. The project hosts Chicago's International Festival of American Tap, featuring performances and education programs in six venues around Chicago. For more information, visit https://www.chicagotap.org/rhythm-world.

The list of programming for events is below.

JUBALEE GALA - JULY 18

Honoring Chicago Philanthropists Paul Levy and Mia Park,

The Creative Team of Broadway Sensation, Paradise Square and

Supporting the Acquisition, Repair and Operation of the Mayfair Arts Center

https://www.chicagotap.org/jubalee-gala

NORTHSIDE SOUTHSIDE ONESIDE - May 15 - October 16

A Free and Affordable Series of Performances and Classes in Calumet Heights

https://www.chicagotap.org/mayfair-arts-center

32ND ANNUAL RHYTHM WORLD - JULY 8 - 24

Chicago's International Festival of American Tap

With Performances and Education Programs in Six Venues Around Chicago

CHRP's Rhythm World, Chicago's International Festival of American Tap, will host 3 weeks of ground shaking tap dance in performance and education programs July 8 - 24 featuring many of today's leading and emerging artists from around Chicago and the United States in six venues throughout Chicago, led by CHRP's new Artistic Director, virtuoso and visionary, Jumaane Taylor.

Rhythm World will feature free and affordable concerts at five venues around Chicago including the Black Legislators Auditorium at the DuSable Museum of African American History, the historic Jazz Showcase, the Beverly Arts Center, Polk Bros Park Lake Stage at Navy Pier, and the MCA, Chicago.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Chicago Free for All Fund at The Chicago Community Trust, the concerts at the DuSable Museum, Beverly Arts Center, Navy Pier and the July 23rd performance at the MCA, Chicago will be completely free with seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis through Eventbrite.

Pictured: Christopher Broughton, Jumaane Taylor and Karissa Royster

Photo Credits: Murphy Made, William Frederking, and Jeremy Jackson

This year, Rhythm World features 12 master artists from around the US and Chicago including the Ella Fitzgerald and Glenn Gould of the tap community - Dianne "Lady Di" Walker and Sam Weber - as well as Broadway Hoofers Karissa Royster and Brinae Ali, Tap Dog's Anthony Russo, Dorrance Dance ensemble member Christopher Broughton, Las Vegas Tap Festival producer Victoria Jones, Chicago's tap-answer to Justin Bieber, Sean Kaminski, the St. Louis ensemble MoSTLy Tap directed by Maria Majors, Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" Christina Carminucci and CHRP's virtuosic, visionary Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor.

The comprehensive education programs that start on July 8 and run continuously through July 24 include 32, 90-minute Masterclasses, 8, 5-hour courses, an 18-hour Choreographic Residency and 18-hour Teacher Certification Program and the 60-hour American Tap Conservatory for pre-professional and emerging artists.

July 18th at the MCA, Chicago, Chicago Human Rhythm Project will honor Chicago philanthropists and visionaries, Paul Levy & Mia Park and the Broadway sensation Paradise Square with the JUBA! Award for Exceptional Contributions to the Field at its annual gala benefit, Jubalee! This year's event will support the acquisition, repair and operation of the Mayfair Arts Center. (MAC) The Mayfair Arts Center is an arts education/ business development center that supports independent artists and small to medium sized non-profit arts organizations as well as the general public including children, teens, adults and elders on Chicago's South Side in Calumet Heights.

JUBALEE 2022 has been reimagined to provide our devoted patrons with a variety of unique and tantalizing experiences up close and behind the scenes.

6:00 PM Cocktail Reception on the MCA Terrace (tented)

7:00 PM Gala Performance, JUBA! Award Ceremony, Edlis Neeson Theater

8:30 PM Supper, Dessert, Libations, MCA Atrium with Nick Cave Exhibition

CHRP has raised $1.2mil of a $1.7mil comprehensive campaign, RAISE THE ROOF, including major gifts from the City of Chicago, Dept of Planning and Economic Development, Neighborhood Opportunity Fund award, the Walder Foundation, Philip and Marsha Dowd, a Back to Business Grant from the State of Illinois, Pamela Crutchfield, Patti Eylar and Charles Gardner, Elaine and Arlen Rubin, and Richard and Diane Weinberg among others.

The Gala performance will feature CHRP's performing ensemble, Stone Soup Rhythms led by Artistic Director Jumaane Taylor and percussive arts stars from around the United States accompanied by the Eric Hochberg Trio.

Pictured: Previous JUBA! Award winners, Tommy Tune, Gregory Hines, Bill Irwin, and Jeni LeGon.

Past JUBA! Award recipients include Tommy Tune, Gregory Hines, Bill Irwin, Savion Glover, Fayard Nicholas, Maurice Hines, Michelle Dorrance, Nicholas Young, Luke Cresswell, American Airlines, TARGET, Richard G. Weinberg, Elaine Cohen, Mayor and Mrs. Richard M. Daley, Ted and Susan Oppenheimer, Bill Kurtis and Donna LaPietra, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Patti Eylar and Charles Gardner and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

For a complete list of previous awardees: https://www.chicagotap.org/juba-awardees

NORTHSIDE SOUTHSIDE ONESIDE

A Free and Affordable Series of Performances and Classes in Calumet Heights

May 15, June 19, July 31, Aug 21, Sept 18, Oct 16

Funded by a City of Chicago, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Project Grant, CHRP will host Northside Southside Oneside, a series of monthly events at the new Mayfair Arts Center starting May 15 and running through October 16 featuring more than 20 Chicago-based music, dance and visual artists in free classes and informal performances.

North Side South Side One Side will feature 3 to 4 different dance and music companies along with visual artists and food trucks at the Mayfair Arts Center. Each Sunday afternoon event will include 6 free introductory classes and a collaborative, free and affordable performance featuring at least three ensembles.

May 15 Meher Dance Company, Collaborative Institute for Cultural Arts,

Juliani Ensemble and Black Girls Dance

June 19 Ramya Ravi, Najwa Dance Corps and Stone Soup Rhythms

July 31 Pharez Whited Quartet, Ballet 5:8 and Joel Hall Dancers

Aug 21 Zenzile Fatou, Movement Revolution Dance Crew,

SilDance/AcroDanza

Sept18 Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater, Ayodele Drum and

Dance, Ishti Collective

Oct 16 South Chicago Dance Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash, Deeply Rooted

Dance Theater

North Side, South Side, One Side will help to establish and grow new roots for CHRP's Mayfair Arts Center; provide an affordable platform and base of operations for independent artists and other small to midsize dance and music companies based on the South Side; introduce the new MAC to children, teens, adults, and elders from Calumet Heights and surrounding neighborhoods so that they can engage in lifelong learning opportunities and earn the health and wellness benefits accrued through participation in the arts; be an economic development center for the South Side by helping independent artists and small companies generate earned income; continue to refine and share this model of collective artistic practice, economic development, and peaceful coexistence.