Chicago Human Rhythm Project Announces 2024-25 Season Exploring Tap and Percussive Dance

The Chicago Human Rhythm Project (CHRP) has announced its upcoming 2024-25 season, a dramatic exploration of tap and percussive dance through an blistering array of events and initiatives including Holiday Rhythms, We All Got Rhythm, Rhythm World's 35th anniversary, Stomping Grounds and economic development at the Mayfair Arts Center in Calumet Heights.

Under the direction of Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor and Founding Director, Lane Alexander, CHRP will explore the edges of rhythmic expression in performance, the architecture of arts education, and the economic impact of collaborative programming. This season will celebrate Chicago, national and international performances, and will teach artists on stages and in classrooms throughout Chicago this year.

"We are excited to embark on this new season, which not only honors the rich tradition of rhythm but also embraces its evolving future," said Jumaane Taylor, "Our goal is to inspire, educate, and engage audiences through exceptional performances and meaningful community connections."

Season Highlights Include:

ArtWing Program Pilot Launch - Sept - Dec, 2024

CHRP's ArtWing pilot program aims to establish a new model of arts education that will not only diversify educational opportunities and improve outcomes for students, but enable students from neighborhood schools to engage in sequential dance and music programs taught by world-class faculty in a professional arts facility. In partnership with Barbara A. Sizemore Academy and Betty Shebazz International Charter School, CHRP and ArtWing will add an arrow to the quiver of arts education in Chicago.

Fall Classes at the MAC

This fall, CHRP is offering classes for youth, high school, and adult students at the Mayfair Arts Center (MAC). Dancers and musicians of all ages can enjoy a well-rounded offering of rhythm and cultural expression through tap dance, North African, hip hop, break dancing, piano, Djembe, violin, cello, and more. The MAC's growing list of Core Resident Partners also offer a truly vast array of affordable programs by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Black Girls Dance, Najwa Dance Corps, Ayodele Drum and Dance, Russell Talbert Ballet, EmmaMae's SunRays, and the Juliani Ensemble.

Holiday Rhythms Performances - December 9 & 16, 2024

Featuring jazz diva, Dee Alexander, Jumaane Taylor, Lane Alexander, Keyana Latimer, and the Eric Hochberg Trio alongside very special guests including alto saxophonist Brent Griffin Jr, trumpeter Sam Thousand, master bodhran percussionist Mike Austin, Trinity Irish Dance Company and more! This annual holiday favorite also includes surprise cameo appearances and overflowing dessert bar. Tickets $50 - $75 and are on sale now.

35th Anniversary Rhythm World - July 11-20, 2025

Directed by Jumaane Taylor, Chicago's international festival of American tap dance, Rhythm World, will celebrate its landmark 35th anniversary featuring legends such as Dianne Walker (known as the Ella Fitzgerald of tap), Sam Weber (compared to Glenn Gould), masters like Derick Grant (tap dance's Miles Davis) and CHRP Founder, Lane Alexander; the Taylor Swift of Tap, Demi Remick, pioneers Sarah Savelli, Cartier Williams and Christina Carminucci, and more! Rhythm World brings together artists, educators, dancers and the community to celebrate the rich tradition of American tap dance including 12 days of education programs at Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building with performances at multiple venues including the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, the iconic Jazz Showcase and the spectacularly refurbished Studebaker Theater. Registration for classes and ticket sales to performances will open December 10.

"When Kelly 'Ikaika' Michaels and I started Rhythm World in 1990, we had no idea that 35 years later, the festival would have made a profound contribution to the evolution of the field by pioneering a template for tap dance presentation and community building that has been duplicated around the world . . . . by training many of today's tap giants like MacArthur "Genius" Michelle Dorrance, Jazz at Lincoln Center soloist Jared Grimes, and current CHRP Artistic Director Jumaane Taylor or by presenting many of today's most celebrated choreographers, directors and companies like Ayodele Casel, Dormeshia, Derick Grant and many, many others . . . decades before they would be recognized by large institutions or New York. Our foundational commitment to supporting and presenting Chicago artists has never wavered and investment in and advocacy for Chicago artists and the art form have helped to make Chicago a center of global tap culture. I couldn't be more excited about the coming celebration . . . and to the next chapter in our work."

Tickets and Information:

Tickets for all events are available on our website www.chicagotap.org. For group rates, special accommodations, or additional information, please contact Derek Layne at DLayne@chicagotap.org.

About Chicago Human Rhythm Project (CHRP):

Founded in 1988, CHRP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting and preserving rhythm culture through performances, education programs, and economic-community development. CHRP fosters social reconciliation, provides platforms for diverse cultural traditions, and invests in artists, schools and neighborhoods.

