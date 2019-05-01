Chicago Dramatists Announce Open House May 11

Tap into your creative side.



Do you have stories to tell? Characters to create? Lyrics to be sung? Bring your creativity to life at Chicago Dramatists. Meet us on Saturday, May 11th for our Open House and a chance to meet our new Artistic Director, Carson Becker.

Chicago Dramatists provides an artistic home for people from all walks of life. It's a place where creativity is supported and realized. It's a safe place to experiment, to craft your play, story, script or musical. You will find the class that speaks to your individual creative process; meet the peers and writers you'll work alongside; and discover the mentor who will put the fire in your belly and help with that final push of your final draft.

At the Literacenter:

641 West Lake Street

Saturday, May 11, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

12:30 Doors Open and registration

1:00 Welcoming remarks from new Artistic Director Carson Becker

1:30-2:00 Sample a musical showcase from writers in the Musical Theatre Track

2:00 Experience the art of Chicago Dramatists with interactive discussions about:



Creating characters

Elements of script structure

Dynamics of scene development

Foundations for musicals and screenplays

Telling visual stories for TV and film

Live storytelling

3:00 Wine and cheese reception - meet other students and chat with our Artistic Director, faculty and professional playwrights

This will be an afternoon like no other. Join our community of playwrights, screenwriters, lyricists, and story tellers. Develop YOUR unique voice. You won't want to miss it. The cost is free, and the door is open. Join us for cheese, wine, and a chance to congregate in this deeply rooted and vibrant community and stand at the forefront of great American Theater.

Register for the Open House at: https://www.chicagodramatists.org/event-3351800





