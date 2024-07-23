Chicago Cabaret Professionals Produces 3rd Annual Scholarship Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After launching the organization's first Emerging Artist Showcase in 2022, the Showcase returns this year with the 3rd Scholarship Showcase to be held on August 29 at 7:30pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago.

This concert features five members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals who are finalists in the Showcase; competing to receive the Denise Tomasello Cabaret Scholarship Award to support the production of their first solo, cabaret show. The 2024 Emerging Artists are: AnaMae Rose Bances, Kenneth Fobs, Julie Soroko, Zoe Soteres, and Siobhan Townsend. Each artist will perform a three-song set, and a panel of judges will choose the winner of the $1000 scholarship. The concert will also feature a performance by the winner of the 2023 Emerging Artist Showcase, Jace McCloy, who premiered his first solo cabaret show July 14.

The Showcase culminates a nearly two-month long process with the finalists receiving one-on-one coaching by members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals, who serve as mentors. This year, mentors include: Anne Pringle Burnell, Joan Curto, David Edelfelt, Hilary Feldman and Mchael Joseph Mitchell. The artists are also offered work seasons on performance presentation and patter, as well as rehearsals with Music Director, Howard Pfeifer.

“The Showcase is designed to give each performer mentorship from experienced cabaret artists to develop, produce and market a cabaret show,” says Ellen Winters Reynolds, Board Member, and the Master of Ceremonies for the concert. “Mentorship is so much a part of the cabaret community and one of the core missions of Chicago Cabaret Professionals.” Tickets for the Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase are available at etix.com. General admission is $25 and a VIP table for two is $80.

About Chicago Cabaret Professionals

Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a membership organization that promotes the art of cabaret by educating performers, presenters, the media and the public at large; encourages the development of venues; and advances the development of Cabaret. CCP members include seasoned and aspiring performers, composers, lyricists, producers, directors, writers, presenters, music business professionals, venues, and friends. CCP is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization formed in 1998. www.chicagocabaret.org.

Comments