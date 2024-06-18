Chicago Cabaret Professionals Host Final Musical Monday With Tribute to Artists of the Century

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The third and final installment of Musical Mondays, titled “A CENTURY OF SONG: 100 Years of Singers & Songwriters” will be held on July 15. The Musical Mondays series of concerts was first launched by Chicago Cabaret Professionals in 2008 and, over the years, the events have explored historical topics, musical genres, the works of great artists, and social themes.

“Each concert is a great opportunity for audiences to see great cabaret performers in one of Chicago’s best venues,” says Patricia Salinski, president of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. This latest production will feature beloved songwriters and performers – many with connections to the Chicago area. Featured artists and composers like Dinah Washington, Henry Mancini and Margaret Whiting all celebrate centennial birthdays in 2024. Sarah Vaughan, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday in March, recorded several live albums at the famed Mr Kelly’s in Chicago. All these wonderful musical icons, and more, will be a part of this wonderful production. Cast list: Arlene Armstrong, Hilary Feldman, Cindy Firing, Laura Freeman, Scott Gryder, Anita Kallen, Ava Logan, Alex Magno, Marianne Murphy Orland, Jan Paszczykowski, Patricia Salinski, Catherine Thomson, Siobhan Townsend, Carolyn Wehner and Kevin Wood. Producer: Martin Balogh, Director: Patricia Salinski and Music Director: Howard Pfeifer. Musical Mondays is supported by a grant from Chicago DCASE

All three of this season’s Musical Mondays concerts have been held at The Rhapsody Theater, at 1328 W. Morse Ave, an historic venue in the Roger’s Park neighborhood on Chicago’s north side that was recently remodeled with an intimate performance space, restaurant and bar. Metered, street parking is available and there are a limited number of parking spaces in the official Rhapsody Theater lot.

