Chicago Cabaret Professionals Announces Musical Mondays Concert Series

Chicago Cabaret Professionals has announced their 2024 schedule for “Musical Mondays”— with three unique Monday evening cabaret concerts showcasing the talents of more than 40 cabaret artists. The cast for each concert includes acclaimed veteran cabaret performers and emerging artists who reflect the diversity within the Chicago cabaret community and the range of musical styles expressed in cabaret, including jazz, blues, soul, folk, and pop.

The first Musical Mondays performance, titled “LET'S MISBEHAVE; The Wit And Genius of Cole Porter” will be held on March 18. Porter is considered one of America's best composers. He provided complete scores for 30 stage and film musicals, and his best work set standards of sophistication and wit seldom matched in the popular musical theater. The event is part of the “Cole Porter Festival — A Celebration of the Man and His Music,” a year-long, multi-participant festival presented by Porchlight Music Theatre.

The second Musical Mondays performance, titled “STUDS PLACE - ONE MORE TIME: a Musical Salute To Chicago's Own Studs Terkel,” will be held on May 13. The event is part of Chicago Cabaret Week, a 10-day festival featuring events at venues around Chicagoland.

The third Musical Mondays performance, titled “A CENTURY OF SONG: 100 Years of Singers & Songwriters” will be held on July 15.

The Musical Mondays series of concerts was first launched by Chicago Cabaret Professionals in 2008 and, over the years, the events have explored the historical topics, musical genres, the works of great artists, and social themes.

“Each concert is a great opportunity for audiences to see great cabaret performers in one of Chicago's best venues,” says Patricia Salinski, president of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. “This season of Musical Mondays is especially eventful because two of our concerts are part of city-wide festivals, the Cole Porter Festival and Chicago Cabaret Week — and both include other Chicago arts organizations we have long admired.”

All three Musical Mondays concerts will be held at The Rhapsody Theater, at 1328 W. Morse Ave, an historic venue in the Roger's Park neighborhood on Chicago's north side that was recently remodeled with an intimate performance space, restaurant and bar. Valet parking is available and a limited number of parking spaces are available in the Rhapsody Theater lot.

Tickets are $35, available at the button below A 10% discount is applied to a purchase of tickets for all three Musical Mondays concerts.

Let's Misbehave

The Wit and Genius of Cole Porter

Monday, March 18, 2024

Doors at 7PM — Show at 7:30pm

The Rhapsody Theater at 1328 W. Morse Ave

Valet parking available plus free parking in The Rhapsody Theater lot

Rhapsody offers table service for drinks and appetizers (no minimum)

A selection of celebrated songs from Cole Porter, one of the most prolific and acclaimed composers and songwriters of the 20th century. Cole Porter's lyrics and melodies are defined by wit, charm, humor and sophistication, and he wrote complete scores for over 30 stage and film musicals. The cast of 11 cabaret artists: Cynthia Clarey, Joan Curto, Elizabeth Doyle, David Edelfelt, Cathy Glickman, Daniel Johnson, Beckie Menzie, Tom Michael, Michael J. Mitchell, Suzanne Petri, and Ellen Winters-Reynolds.

Producer: Marty Balogh

Director: Joan Curto

Music Director: Beckie Menzie

Percussion: Irwin Berkowitz

Musical Mondays is supported by a grant from Chicago DCASE.

Tickets: $35 — in advance or at the door

Stud's Place: One More Time

a Musical Salute To Chicago's Own Studs Terkel

Monday, May 15, 2024

Doors at 7PM — Show at 7:30pm

The Rhapsody Theater at 1328 W. Morse Ave

Valet parking available plus free parking in The Rhapsody Theater lot.

Rhapsody offers table service for drinks and appetizers (no minimum)

In this unique cabaret, a diverse cast of celebrated cabaret artists will enthrall and delight with a concert inspired by Studs Sterkel — the legendary Chicago writer and Pulitzer Prize-winning oral historian, who conducted remarkable interviews with musical artists of almost every genre of American music, including Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker Leonard Bernstein, Big Bill Broonzy, Bob Dylan, Dizzy Gillespie, Mahalia Jackson, Janis Joplin, Rosa Raisa, Pete Seeger, and many others.

Cast to be announced.

Producer: Marty Balogh

Director: Carla Gordon

Music Director: Mark Burnell

Tickets: $30 Cabaret Week tickets (Limited Availability)

Century of Song

100 Years of Singers & Songwriters

Monday, July 15, 2024

Doors at 7PM — Show at 7:30pm

The Rhapsody Theater at 1328 W. Morse Ave

Valet parking available plus free parking in The Rhapsody Theater lot.

Rhapsody offers table service for drinks and appetizers (no minimum)

Join us for an evening of cabaret featuring the music of singers and songwriters celebrating their centennials in 2024. The year 1924 produced some of the most memorable songwriters and adored singers including Sarah Vaughan, Charles Aznavour, Henri Mancini, Sheldon Harnick, Blossom Dearie, Big Maybelle Smith, Sandy Wilson, Margaret Whiting and Bobby Short. Let's be regaled by their amazing talents!

Cast to be announced.

Producer: Marty Balogh

Director: Patricia Salinski

Music Director: Howard Pfeifer

Tickets: $35 in advance or at the door

About Chicago Cabaret Professionals

Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a membership organization that promotes the art of cabaret by educating performers, presenters, the media and the public at large; encourages the development of venues; and advances the development of cabaret. CCP members include seasoned and aspiring performers, composers, lyricists, producers, directors, writers, presenters, music business professionals, venues, and friends. CCP is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization formed in 1998.