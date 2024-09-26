Celebrate Fall With Seasonal Programming At Premier Destinations In Chicago's Oak Brook Suburb

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, Chicagoland’s top destinations in Oak Brook are unveiling fall promotions designed to delight guests of all ages.

From unique specials at El Tapeo and innovative BOGO mini golf at Puttshack, to a Hotel Transylvania Character Brunch at Wonderverse, and bingo nights at Hyatt Lodge, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

El Tapeo Unveils New Food and Drink Specials, Events and Discounts

El Tapeo, led by Award-winning Chef William Bothell, is excited to announce a series of unique food and drink specials, experiences and discounts this season. El Tapeo is raising the bar with their Golden Hour from 4 to 6 PM each weeknight, offering an irresistible lineup of specials throughout the week: Enjoy a selection of five tapas for $60 or six for $70 every day; Mondays feature $10 off any Paella, $7 glasses of house sangria, and $6 select Tito’s cocktails; On Tuesdays, glasses of wine are half-price; Wednesdays offer half-price martinis; Thursdays are ‘Ladies Night Out’ with a complimentary charcuterie board with any purchase, a gift certificate raffle at 7:00 PM, and half-price bottles of wine; and Fridays feature $6 Effen Vodka cocktails.

September at El Tapeo includes a premier tasting of Charred Oak Brook bourbon whiskey on Saturday, September 28 from 5 to 7 PM, with tickets available for $55 per person. On Tuesday, October 1, celebrate International Coffee Day with $10 Espresso martinis made with Charred Oak Brook bourbon and complimentary valet service. Additionally, El Tapeo will launch “Cocktail for a Cure,” donating proceeds from every Old Fashioned purchased to support cancer research through Pelotonia.

Puttshack Debuts Seasonal Fare and Bogo Game Play

This season, Puttshack, the world’s first and only tech-infused mini golf experience, is jam packed with exciting seasonal menu updates, a fresh happy hour menu with items at $6, and an exclusive buy one, get one free on game play, making Puttshack the premier eatertainment destination in Chicagoland. Guests will enjoy:

Limited Time Oktoberfest Specials

Puttshack will feature an exclusive Oktoberfest Burger, served with a side of Samuel Adams Oktoberfest beer cheese dipping sauce and crispy fries. For something sweet, guests can enjoy fresh Bavarian Donuts. Meals can be paired with the fall seasonal beer, Sam Adams Oktoberfest (23 oz). These specials run Wednesday, October 2 through Thursday, October 31.

New Happy Hour Rollout

Launching October 2, Puttshack will debut their first ever Happy Hour menu, available Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with exclusive food items and drink specials, all priced at $6. Food specials will include Southwest Chicken Quesadillas, Onion Dip, Loaded Tots, and Nashville Hot Bao Buns. Complete your happy hour with drink specials that include 16oz Draft Beers, High Noon Cans, Gin & Juice Cans, The Wines of Francis Coppola Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“Free For Fall” Bogo Game Play Promotion

Running now through Monday, November 18, guests of all ages who come to the venue can enjoy a Buy One, Get Your 2nd Game Free offer, available Monday through Thursday with promo code “FREEFORFALL.” Games can be booked at puttshack.com or on-site.

Wonderverse Presents Hotel Transylvania Character Brunch and Football & Family Fun

Hotel Transylvania Character Brunch

In festive Halloween spirit, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Wonderverse, presents a Hotel Transylvania themed Character Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 19-20, and Oct. 26-27. Guests may choose from reservation time slots between 10AM and 3PM, with tickets priced at $35 per guest and Children ages two and below dine for free. Every Character Brunch purchased will also include a complimentary $20 arcade play card. Families will enjoy photo opportunities with characters from the film as they visit from table to table.

The brunch will feature both breakfast and lunch selections and a range of themed food options, such as a spooky breakfast with dishes like Phantom Potatoes O’Brian, Zombacon, and Screambled Eggs. For lunch, indulge in Monster Mac & Cheese, Frightened Fries, and Terror Tenders. Finish off with sweets like the Cryptic Cheesecake or the Broomstick Brownies. To view the full menu, click here.

Football & Family Fun

This football season, Wonderverse is bringing epic eats to Oak Brook with its Football & Family Fun events, featuring a special menu packed with oversized, shareable options perfect for the whole family. Platters available to guests on Sunday’s include a 5-pound burger served on a brioche bun, a generous stack of Barbacoa Fuego Fries, and a massive 3.5-pound, 30-piece chicken wing platter. Every Thursday and Monday night, as well as all-day Sunday, guests can enjoy uniquely crafted drinks, and kids receive 3 hours of arcade play with every $30 spent on food or beverages.

In addition to the special food selection, Wonderverse is presenting game day events to enhance the viewing experience. On top of viewing the game on Wonderverse's massive television screens, guests can also watch live in-person pregame and postgame shows featuring commentary and appearances from former athletes and live broadcasts with Chicago’s popular 670 The Score radio show.

Hyatt Lodge Presents Boombox Bingo

Get ready for Boombox Bingo at the Hearth Lounge in the Hyatt Lodge Oakbrook, 2815 Jorie Blvd, happening every Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm starting Wednesday, October 2. This isn’t your average bingo night—combine your love of music with a fun, party atmosphere. Patrons can grab a drink, gather a group of friends, and put one’s musical knowledge to the test as they mark off songs instead of numbers. Whether a bingo pro or just out for a good time, this night guarantees a midweek boost of fun and excitement. For more details or other happenings, click here.

