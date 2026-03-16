Cathryn Cowell Joins AMI as Violin and Viola Instructor Starting March

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American Music Institute will welcome Cathryn Cowell to its faculty starting Tuesday, March 17th. Ms Cowell will be available on Tuesdays at AMI's Clarendon Hills Campus. She brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's Strings program.

Cathryn Cowell received her Bachelor of Music degree in violin performance at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, and her Master of Music degree at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. She began playing the violin at three years old and grew up performing in the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Cathryn performed in numerous orchestras throughout the Midwest, including the Chicago Sinfonietta, Chicago Philharmonic, Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Peoria Symphony Orchestra, Paderewski Symphony Orchestra, and Rockford Symphony Orchestra. In addition to her classical violin training, Cathryn is an accomplished Irish fiddler and has performed internationally with several Irish music groups.

Cathryn has taught classical violin and Irish fiddling for over 15 years at various music schools and through private lessons. Her philosophy as a music instructor is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for students of various ages and skill levels. By using a personalized approach, she adapts lessons to each student's interests and needs to ensure that they feel confident in their progress while maintaining a love for music.

Schedule Violin / Viola Lessons with Cathryn Cowell - contact American Music Institute at AMI@amimusic.org or 630-850-8505. AMI CONTACT FORM