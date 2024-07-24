Cast and Creative Team Set For HENRY V at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare’s Henry V, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, September 6–October 6. Elijah Jones makes his Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role, leading a company that also features Scott Aiello, Donté Bonner, Ronald L. Conner, Rachel Crowl, Alejandra Escalante, Sean Fortunato, Kate Fry, Courtney Rikki Green, Gregory Linington, Jaylon Muchison, Adam Poss, and Demetrios Troy.

Following his groundbreaking production of Richard III last season, Artistic Director Edward Hall opens the fall season with Henry V. Shakespeare’s tale of power and youthful ambition examines the realities of war and nationalism at its most dangerous and seductive. From the evocative opening line, “O for a Muse of Fire,” the play includes some of Shakespeare’s most famous speeches and stirring poetry.

“Henry V remains one of the most revealing plays about war, nationalism, the consequences of both, and our need for common causes to bind us together,” said Hall. “It is uncompromising in its honesty—a real world story about ideas that remain ever-present in our lives. There has never been a more prescient moment to explore our reflex for conflict through the prism of a story that contains some of the greatest writing in the English language.”

Elijah Jones makes his Chicago Shakespeare debut as the young King Henry V. He is a recent graduate of the Juilliard School, where he performed the title role in Coriolanus, Orsino in Twelfth Night, and Leontes in The Winter’s Tale. His other credits include Richard II at The Public Theater, The Rolling Stone at Lincoln Center Theater, Airness and As You Like It at Chautauqua Theater Company, and Macbeth, The Many Deaths of Nathan Stubblefield, and A Christmas Carol at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Jones leads an ensemble cast that includes both actors familiar to the ChicagoShakespeare stage and exciting debut performances.

Scott Aiello (Duke of Salisbury/Williams/Nym) was recently seen as Clarence and Stanley in CST’s Richard III, and other credits include an acclaimed performance as Eddie in Shattered Globe Theatre’s A View From the Bridge.

Donté Bonner (Duke of Exeter) makes his Chicago Shakespeare debut, with credits including Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, Occupied Territories at 59E59, and War at Yale Repertory Theatre.

Ronald L. Conner (Bardolph/Duke of Orleans) was recently seen as Lord Capulet in Short Shakespeare! Romeo and Juliet and Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night at CST.

Rachel Crowl (Fluellen/Grey) makes her Chicago Shakespeare debut, with recent credits including Between Two Knees at Yale Repertory Theatre, The Swindlers at Baltimore Repertory Theatre, and work at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Alejandra Escalante (Dauphin of France/Bishop of Ely/Nell) returns to CST after appearing as Mariana in Measure for Measure and Helena in All’s Well That Ends Well, with other recent credits including The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre.

Sean Fortunato (King of France/Erpingham/Duke of York) has performed in over two dozen Chicago Shakespeare productions, most recently as the Duchess of York and Lord Rivers in Richard III; other recent credits include Damn Yankees at Marriott Theatre and Young Frankenstein at Mercury Theater.

Kate Fry (Duke of Westmoreland/ Monsieur le Fer/Alice) has many ChicagoShakespeare credits, including As You Like It, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, and The Merchant of Venice and recently seen in acclaimed performances in The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre and Birthday Candles at Northlight Theatre.

Courtney Rikki Green (Katherine, Princess of France/Lad) makes her ChicagoShakespeare debut, with recent credits including Romeo and Juliet at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and work with Drunk Shakespeare Chicago.

Gregory Linington (Archbishop of Canterbury/Bates/Governor of Harfleur) was seen in CST’s in Measure for Measure, after 12 years with the Oregon ShakespeareFestival.

Jaylon Muchison (Mountjoy/Scroop) makes his Chicago Shakespeare debut, with recent credits including The Royale at American Players Theatre and Much Ado About Nothing and King Lear with the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

Adam Poss (Constable of France/Cambridge) returns to CST after appearing as Antonio in Twelfth Night and Angelo in Measure for Measure, and most recently on Broadway in Patriots.

Demetrios Troy (Pistol/Duke of Burgundy) most recently appeared as King Edward IV and Richmond in Richard III, with many other CST credits including King Charles III, Henry V, and Julius Caesar.

In addition to Hall, the creative team of Henry V includes Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Musical Director, Arrangements, and Original Music by Jonathan Trenchard,, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Emily Hayman, Voice and Dialect Coach Scott Aiello, Assistant Director Sola Thompson, Assistant Lighting Designer Daphne Manuela Agosin Orellana, Assistant Sound Designer Forrest Gregor, Directing Apprentice Philippa Lawford, Casting Director Bob Mason, Production Stage Manager Jinni Pike, Assistant Stage Manager Danny Fender, and Production Assistant Caroline Uy.

The press opening for Henry V is scheduled for Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m.

More information at www.chicagoshakes.com/henryv or on social media at @chicagoshakes.

