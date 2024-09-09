Cast Set for UNTIL THE FLOOD at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's 2024 season will conclude with Dael Orlandersmith's UNTIL THE FLOOD, a play exploring the 2014 social uprising in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting of teenager Michael Brown by a police officer. Orlandersmith drew from interviews she conducted with Missouri residents in the year after the shooting to create eight characters - black, white, male, female, young, old - as composites of the people most directly affected by the police shooting and the subsequent unrest. THE NEW YORK TIMES's Jesse Green called the play, “an urgent moral inquest….Ms. Orlandersmith digs deep enough into each character, and with such decency, that no segment seems obligatory.” (Ms. Orlandersmith herself is the ninth “character.”) UNTIL THE FLOOD will play Saturdays and Sundays from October 26 – November 10, 2024, at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston.



Jazzma Pryor and Jasmine “Jaz” Robertson will divide the play's nine roles between them. Pryor is well-known to FJT audiences, having recently appeared there this past July in FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, and previously in THE LIGHT, SUNSET BABY, FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA, and her 2021 one-woman performance of Anna Deavere Smith's TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES,1992. Robertson, who will make her FJT debut in UNTIL THE FLOOD, has been seen in BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE (Impostors Theatre), REGRESSION (Redtwist Theatre), RUINED (Invictus Theatre), NOTES & LETTERS (Underscore Theatre), THE REVOLUTIONISTS, FAILURE: A LOVE STORY, AND SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT (Oil Lamp Theater), as well as in many other workshops and independent productions around the city.

Left: Jazzma Pryor, Right: Jasmine "Jaz" Robertson. Click on image to access files. FJT Artistic Director Tim Rhoze will direct the production and will additionally design the set in collaboration with Technical Director Shane Rogers. The team also includes Kate Parker-Burrows (Costume Designer), David Goodman-Edberg (Lighting Designer), Rick Sims (Sound Designer), Rich Oliver (Stage Manager/Assistant Director), and Bria Walker-Rhoze (Artistic Associate).



Performances will be Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm, at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Tickets are $30.00 and are on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com.

