Cast Set for The Second City e.t.c.'s 48th Revue

On the cusp of celebrating its 65th anniversary, the world’s most influential name in comedy, The Second City, has revealed the cast and crew of The Second City e.t.c.’s 48th Revue. Stalwart Second City Director Carisa Barreca leads the creative team on this production with a cast that includes returning e.t.c. company members Meghan Babbe, Claudia Martinez, and Tim Metzler. Terrence Carey re-joins the cast, while Jenelle Cheyne and Javid Iqbal join the ensemble. John Love returns as musical director, and Abby Beggs will continue as stage manager and lighting designer.



In the time-honored tradition of The Second City, for a few select weeks, audiences will have the exciting and unique experience of watching and participating in the process of creating sketches, songs, and even the title of our 48th revue.



The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO), Parisa Jalili (COO/CRO), Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Jen Ellison (VP, Head of creative), Jeremy Smith (Assistant General Manager & Managing Producer) and Thomas J. Troup II (Producer, Resident Stages).



The Second City e.t.c.’s 48th Revue plays on Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm, and Sundays at 7pm in the e.t.c. Theater, located at 230 W North Ave, 2nd Floor of Piper’s Alley, Chicago. Tickets, starting at $39, are available at The Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, 1st Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com.

