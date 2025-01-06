Cast Set for INVADERS OF MATHMATICA at Ghostlight Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ghostlight Ensemble has revealed the cast and Production Team of Invaders of Mathmatica written by Ensemble Member Nick Conrad - the company's first full production for young audiences since 2019.

The new work is set on the planet of Mathmatica where math and science are revered above all else and their technology far exceeds those of the other worlds in their solar system. But their culture has advanced without artistic expression and with a fear of outsiders. The planet has shut itself off from other worlds, figuratively and literally.

When three outsiders crash on the surface bringing with them music, art and dance, the princess of Mathmatica begins to question the logic of their isolationist tendencies and the history she's always been taught.

"I am excited to see what this exceptionally talented cast and production crew will create," said playwright and co-director Nick Conrad. "It is my hope that the subtext of this play motivates our audience to realize that we can learn a lot from people who are different than us. When we drop our 'shields' and work together we can accomplish anything."

The cast of Invaders of Mathmatica is Kendal Romero as Princess V, Peter Leonedis as King Algebra, D'Angelo Smith as Digit, Sasha Vulovic as Sway, Sam Campos as Hue and Gabriella Smurawa as Aria. Sarah Beth Johnson and Julia Namm are the understudies.

Conrad and fellow Ensemble Member Maria Burnham direct. Esau Andaleon is the stage manager; Ashley E. Benson is the costumer and Ensemble Member Chad Wise is the production manager.

The company has been producing a short play festival for young audiences since 2020, but this is its first full production in its Nightlight series in five years.

"We're excited to bring our mission of asking questions that challenge the status quo through timeless stories, immersive environments and unconventional staging back to our youngest audience members," Burnham said. "Mathmatica falls in line with our desire to tell compelling stories for children that do not talk down to them but help make sense of the world around them while still making theatre fun for them."

Nightlight is Ghostlight's young audiences series with original, adapted and forgotten plays geared toward children and the adults who love them. Ghostlight believes theatre can be a beacon for children, letting them know they aren't alone in the world, giving them a sense of security and revealing the truth that in stories they can be anything they want to be. You're never too young - or too old - for a nightlight.

Invaders of Mathmatica is part of Ghostlight's season focused on time. Season 8 celebrates a symphony of creativity that resonates across cultures and time, reminding us that art is a universal language that binds us all.

Invaders of Mathmatica runs over two weekends in February 8-9 and February 15-16 at 2 p.m. at the Bughouse Theater in the NorthCenter neighborhood of Chicago. General admission tickets for adults are $20; general admission tickets for students and children is $10. The show takes place during Chicago Theatre Week.

Chicago Theatre Week is an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago. As a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, CTW is in its 13th year and will take place February 6 - 16th. Find more information at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

