Cast Set For THE COMEDIANS at Chicago's Raven Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company announced the cast and Production Team for the limited engagement World Premiere of Philip Dawkins’ THE COMEDIANS, running November 14 - 24, 2024 and directed by Colm Summers. Originally commissioned by Audible, this first-ever staging will appear at Raven Theatre at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($65 - $100) are on sale starting October 14, 2024 at www.raventheatre.com.

Two comedians walk into a comedy club... it's the start of a bad joke and a serious relationship. Chauncy and Nsaku are both comedians and both working hard at the comedy grind, but when Nsaku's career starts to take off, will Chauncy be left behind? Told through a series of hilarious stand-up sets, THE COMEDIANS examines the shifting dynamics of a relationship tested by fame. Originally commissioned by Audible, Raven's production of this queer love story marks the first time the play will be staged for an audience.

The production stars Bill Larkin as “Chauncy” and Terry Guest as “Nsaku.” The Production Team includes Lee Keenan (Production Designer), Izumi Inaba (Costume Designer), Emm Socey (Assistant Lighting Designer), Peter Clare (Sound Designer), Ruby Lowe (Master Electrician), Lucy Whipp (Production Manager), and Catherine Miller (Casting Director).

THE COMEDIANS runs November 14 - 24, 2024 at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. To purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre’s 42nd season, visit www.raventheatre.com.

Comments