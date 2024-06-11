Cast Set For Highland Park Players' THE PROM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Highland Park Players will present the seven time Tony Award nominated musical, The Prom!, running August 16th through August 25th at the McGrath Family Performing Arts Center, 3424 Illinois Road, Wilmette, IL. Performances are August 16, 17, 23, 24 at 7:30 pm and August 24, 25 at 2:00 pm. A preview performance will be on August 15 at 7:30 pm.

“At its heart, The Prom! is a heartwarming story about finding the bravery to love, and the desire to be seen as our true, authentic selves,” says director, Lauren Katz. “We hope audiences can learn alongside these characters as they discover their voices. Who knows? Maybe you too will find the courage to get up and dance - to live in the joy and be unapologetically you, no matter who is watching."

The production stars Hannah Kipp (Emma Nolan), Chloe Hayes (Alyssa Greene), Christine Pfenninger (Dee Dee Allen) Robin Trevino (Barry Glickman), Elijah Warfield (Trent Oliver), Jessica Means (Angie Dickinson), Corey Mills (Sheldon Saperstein), Drew Longo (Principal Hawkins), and Abigail Adjei-Perber (Mrs. Greene), with Kayla Walton (Kaylee), Kathryn Laird (Shelby), Brad Howell (Nick), and Declan Durr (Kevin). The ensemble is rounded out by Geoff Adamski, Trillium Falotico, Jonathan Gembarski, Carly Howell, Ellory Jezuit, Nathan Landes, Dylan Maye, Emma Norville, Hayley Pieper, Morgan Podlin, Peter Rasey, Becca Robertson, Michael Vasilevich, and Isabella Victorson.

The production team includes Bradley A. Rose (Producer), Erin Versosky (Producer/Stage Manager), Lauren Katz (Director), Ken Preuss (Music Director), Dominique Ruffalo (Choreographer), Martha Shuford (Costume Designer), Raymond Mindas (Costume Designer), Sarah Tilford (Social Media/Marketing Director), Jacob Cohen (Publicity/Tickets), Alec Kinastowski (Lighting/Sound Designer), Eric Luchen (Set Designer), Tim McKeown (Sound Operator), Manny Ortiz (Technical Director), Tristan Wold (Assistant Stage Manager), and Carol Lee Wax (Props).

“The Highland Park Players have such an illustrious history and are honored to be back at the McGrath Family Performing Arts Center, a state-of-the-art theatrical facility,” says Producer/Board President, Bradley A. Rose. “The Players are Highland Park's oldest theatre company, turning 36 years old this year, that just keeps getting better with age. The 2024 season started off with a sold-out run of Winnie the Pooh (for our youngest theatre goers), followed by the greatest written musicals of the 20th century, Ragtime in CONCERT, and now we close out the year with the Tony Award nominated show, The Prom!”

Visit Highland Park Players online at www.highlandparkplayers.org, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.





