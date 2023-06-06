Cast Revealed For ROCK OF AGES at Mercury Theater Chicago

Mercury Theater Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Kristi J. Martens and Executive Producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon have announced Rock of Ages, the blockbuster classic rock musical. The show is written by Chris D’Arienzo. This production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier, with music direction by Linda Madonia. Rock of Ages runs July 14 – September 10, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is scheduled for Friday, July 21 at 7:30pm.

Tickets for Big River, priced $39-$75, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

The cast of Rock of Ages includes “America’s Got Talent” standout Donovan Hoffer (Stacee Jaxx), Kayla Shipman (Sherrie), David Moreland (Drew), Michael Metcalf (Lonny), Steve Watts (Dennis), Veronica Garza (Regina/Ensemble), Aaron Davidson (Franz/Ensemble), Cynthia Carter (Justice/Ensemble), Jason Richards (Mayor/Ensemble, u/s Hertz and Dennis), Jeff Diebold (Hertz, u/s Jaxx), Clayton Cross (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Tafadzwa Diener (Ensemble, u/s Justice and Regina), Julia Fleckenstein (Ensemble), Darryl D. Jones (Ja’Keith/Ensemble, u/s Mayor), Rachel Thomas (Ensemble, u/s Sherrie), and Shaun Dennison White (Ensemble, u/s Lonny and Franz).

The creative team for Rock of Ages includes Brenda Didier (director and choreographer), Linda Madonia (music director), Tommy Novak (assistant director), Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), Bob Knuth (scenic designer), G. “Max” Maxin (lighting and video designer), Robert Kuhn (costume designer), Kathy Logelin (dialect coach), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Stefanie M. Senior (sound designer), Daniela Monica Villanueva (sound engineer), Mark Brown (lighting supervisor), Kurt Sniekus (video assistant), Alison Dornheggen (fight/intimacy director), Keely Vasquez (casting associate). The production stage manager is Daniel J. Hanson and the assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell.

Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This Tony Award nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and more.

“We welcome audiences this summer with the fun and energetic five-time Tony nominated musical filled with classic rock, 1980’s ballads, brash guitar and a whole lot of heart. With Brenda directing and choreographing, Linda music directing, and with this incredibly talented cast, this musical will be one for the ages!,” comments Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter.