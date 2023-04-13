Cast & Creative Team Set for THE CRUCIBLE at Invictus Theatre Company

Babes With Blades Theatre Company’s (BWBTC) has announced its 2023 season. Now in its 26th year, the Babes With Blades latest season includes an extended run of its new works festival, the Fighting Words Festival, June 17 – 25 at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa, and The Duchess of Malfi by John Webster and directed by Artistic Director Hayley Rice from September 8 – October 21 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.