Cast & Creative Team Set for THE CRUCIBLE at Invictus Theatre Company
Performance dates are May 11 – June 11, 2023.
Invictus Theatre Company has announced a powerhouse cast of 19 actors for its upcoming revival of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE. Invictus founding Artistic Director, and winner of the Jeff Award for directing Virginia Woolf, will stage Miller's expansive drama set around the Salem Witch Trials of 1692-93 in the intimate storefront space of the company's Reginald Vaughn Theater at 1106 W. Thorndale. Performance dates are May 11 - June 11, 2023. Press opening is Monday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m., following previews May 11 - 14.
Leading the cast as John Proctor, the farmer who maintains his integrity in the face of community pressure, will be Mark Pracht, a Jeff Award winner in 2019 as Performer in a Principal Role - Play for REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT with The Artistic Home, where he is an ensemble member. Pracht is a playwright as well as an actor and his play about the origins of the Batman comic books - THE MARK OF KANE - received its world premiere at City Lit Theater last fall. Proctor's wife, Elizabeth, will be played by fellow Artistic Home ensemble member Devon Carson, who was a member of the Jeff Award-winning cast of REFUGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. Michaela Voit, who played the leading role of Pegeen Mike in City Lit's 2022 THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, will be the conniving Abigail Williams, who accuses Elizabeth Proctor of witchcraft.
James Turano, a Jeff Award nominee for his George in Invictus's Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, will be Deputy Governor Danforth, who comes to Salem to preside over the witch trials. Joseph Beal, whose many roles with Invictus include Shylock in THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, will play the power-hungry Reverend Parris. Charlie Diaz, of Invictus's JULIUS CAESAR is Reverend Hale, the witchcraft expert who denounces the trials. Frank Nall, an Artistic Home ensemble member who earned a 2023 Jeff Award nomination for that company's MALAPERT LOVE, will play Proctor's loyal friend Giles Corey.
The cast also includes Lea Grace Biwer (Betty Parris), Zach Bloomfield (Judge Hathorne), Brandon Boler (Ezekiel Cheever, u/s John Proctor), Mike Cherry (Thomas Putnam), Laura Coleman (Ann Putnam/Sarah Good/Voice of Martha Corey), Jay Donley (George Herrick), Ellie Duffey (Mary Warren), LaTorious Givens (Tituba), Barbara Roeder Harris (Rebecca Nurse), Orion Silvertree (Francis Nurse), Erin Stewart (Mercy Lewis), and Freya Trefonides (Susanna Walcott). Understudies are George Dougherty (Reverend Hale, Reverend Parris), Kelly M. Faherty (Abigail Williams, Betty Parris, Susanna Walcott), Zach Kunde (Ezekiel Cheever, George Herrick), Tony Leininger (Thomas Putnam, Judge Danforth), Jean Waller (Ann Putnam, Sarah Good, Martha Corey, Rebecca Nurse), and Lexy Weixel (Mercy Lewis, Mary Warren).Kevin Rolfs, a Jeff Award winner for his scenic design of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? is Set Designer. The production team also includes Jeff Award nominee Jessie Gowens (Costume Designer, Wardrobe Supervisor), Jeff award winner (and 2023 nominee) Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Designer), Chad Lussier (Lighting Designer), Sam Paulson (Props Designer), Amber Wuttke (Fight/Intimacy Designer), Todd Henry Faulstich (Production Manager), Donica Lynn (Assistant Director), and Gabrielle Rooney (Stage Manager). Steve Nordmark is Box Office/Front of House Manager.
THE CRUCIBLE is the final production of Invictus's 2022-23 season of plays exploring the theme "Rhetoric and Groups." Askenaizer says of it, "while written as a response to Senator McCarthy's persecution of suspected communists in 1950's America, THE CRUCIBLE has parallels to today's modern political climate. The need for critical thinking in response to rhetoric communicated through public oratory, media (mass or social), or one-to-one conversations; remains essential. We hope our production of this play will spark vigorous discussions of this challenge."
Invictus Theatre Company has, over its six-year history, built a reputation for intimate and honest interpretations of classics with fidelity to the original texts and close attention to character development. The company's extraordinarily successful 2021-22 season for which it was honored with five Jeff Awards, included Askenaizer's direction of HAMLET.
Performances of THE CRUCIBLE are Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.; from May 11 - June 11, 2023, in the Reginald Vaughn Theater at 1106 W. Thorndale, Chicago. Tickets are on sale now at www.invictustheatreco.com. Ticket prices for previews (May 11- 14) are $25. Ticket prices for the regular run (May 15 - June 11) are $35 for general admission, and $30 for seniors and students (with valid student ID).